INDX Top 10 Crypto Staking Tokens Published

LONDON, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INDX, a crypto passive income FinTech due to launch a dividend paying security token offering (STO) on July 1, has published a list of the Top 10 Staking Tokens. Selected by the company's proprietary algorithm, the list takes volatility, volume, liquidity, risk and integrity into account and ranks tokens by expected yield. INDX previously published its Masternode Top Ten (June 10, 2019) which along with Top 10 Staking coins will be considered by the INDX algorithm.

10 taking tokens considered by the INDX portfolio algorithm

"Staking offers a great opportunity to diversify into more stable, liquid and larger market cap currencies that also produce a passive income stream. The INDX Top 10 Staking List ranks the most investable projects from a growing market valued at nearly $25bn," says CEO Jonathan DeCarteret. "Telegram's new GRAM token and Ethereum's planned upgrade to Proof-of-Stake both indicate major industry adoption."

STAKING INDX TOP 10 BY

YIELD Pundi-X 18.46%



IOSToken 14.71%



Cosmos 12.34%



Waves 9.21%



Qtum 5.60%



Vechain 4.61%



Tron 4.35%



NEM 4.20%



Neo 2.29%



Eos 1.84%

Masternodes and Staking offer exceptional passive income potential. When the INDX STO launches on July 1, the INDX token will grant investors and institutions access to these yield-bearing assets. Through holding an INDX token, investors receive 50% of the net profits from digital assets selected for the INDX portfolio by the algorithm. In addition to this quarterly dividend, investors gain from the expected appreciation of the INDX token, since 50% of net yields are reinvested into the portfolio to grow the net asset value (NAV).

INDX is an award-winning STO, backed by venture capitalists Iconic Lab following its published audit, and is one of the first regulatory compliant STOs to launch.

CIO, Rayyan Fathallah states "INDX's Top Ten Staking coins are the largest and most liquid coins out there. They are in a great position to benefit not only from Staking but also the upcoming bullish run for altcoins. Going forward, higher yielding coins will also be included in the portfolio to capture potential positive outliers."

"We are forecasting a 44% yield from the INDX portfolio," remarked DeCarteret at the WholeSale Investor Show in London on June 21. "It's taken two years to build the infrastructure, the INDX algorithm and the hedging strategy that allows us to capture all the profits from these digital assets. Owners of the INDX token will be able to log into the INDX dashboard and choose to automatically receive their passive income in BTC, ETH, USDC/T. We plan to add fiat currencies including USD, EUR and GBP, as soon as possible."

The INDX algorithm scans the market for all Staking, Masternodes and DPoS projects, compiling key data to generate a risk-managed portfolio. The INDX Platform then spins-up and hosts the assets, secures the wallets and distributes the dividend to INDX token holders. Simultaneously, the INDX Hedge protects the portfolio to reduce the potential impact of any sudden market crash. Through this diversified approach, INDX intends to avoid the volatility in the crypto money markets and make crypto 'boring', as seen in the firm's launch video.

The INDX token sale goes live at 9 a.m. on July 1, 2019 (BST), with a limited 30% bonus for the first $1m allocation. Qualified investors should visit the INDX website and follow the link to invest in either BTC, ETH, BNB or USD, EUR or GBP. Initial dividends will be paid to INDX token holders in Q3 2019, with a 44% yield forecast from the $15m fund.

About INDX

INDX is an award-winning, VC-led, asset-backed and regulatory-compliant STO, fully tradable on exchanges, giving investors liquidity with zero exit fees. Own the INDX token to receive a regular dividend from a portfolio of Masternodes. INDX leverages proprietary technology to deliver profits from Masternodes, Staking and DPoS with 50% of net yield distributed as a quarterly dividend to token holders. The remaining 50% is reinvested into the portfolio to grow the token's NAV on exchanges.

