InEight Chief Design Officer Delivering AI Insights at Constructech Technology Days 2019

Patterson's presentation, " How AI Is Changing the Project Management Landscape for the Better, " will examine how AI is being used to proactively guide and validate the entire project planning process. Capturing historical project performance and leveraging that data to validate new plans is a huge step forward for the industry as a whole.

"For the first time in recent history, the computer is now able to provide guidance to the planner rather than the planner simply using the computer as an input device," says Patterson. "AI is not going to replace human expertise any time soon, but it does assist in capturing that expertise for subsequent reuse."

Developed specifically for capital projects, InEight construction project management software enables users to overcome their greatest project pain points. Our solutions span the project life cycle, from design to estimate and field execution to turnover; providing real-time information and insights to minimize risk, improve operational efficiency, control project costs, make educated decisions and collaborate easily with all project stakeholders.

About Constructech Technology Days 2019

Constructech Technology Days 2019 will address opportunities for the infrastructure supply chain, ways to tackle the skilled labor shortage and how emerging technology coupled with digital transformation will play a pivotal role in driving and empowering the next-generation workforce. The event will focus on how infrastructure needs to be rebuilt; concerns related to why infrastructure is failing; ways to rebuild that are efficient and productive; and the use of technology and how it factors into these topics from the office to the jobsite.

About InEight

Built on a history of construction and engineering excellence, InEight helps companies visualize, estimate, manage, control and connect all aspects of their projects. The company combines technology with a unified vision, delivering actionable insights and proven project certainty to more than 300,000 users and 750 companies. With configurable, modular and field-tested solutions, InEight delivers the visibility and control required for on-budget and on-time project completion. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S., InEight, an ISO 9001:2015- and ISO 27001-certified company, is a subsidiary of Kiewit Corporation (Kiewit). Kiewit, through its subsidiaries, is one of North America's largest and most respected construction and engineering organizations. For more information, please visit ineight.com.

