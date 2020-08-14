Infamous Thierry Releases Official Music Video for Hit Single "Buss Down"

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cameron Thierry, better known to his fans as Infamous Thierry has been making the rounds behind his hit single Buss Down and just released the official video which is HOT!!! Thierry gets dark and sensual in this visual which matches the theme of the popular single. Released this spring, Buss Down has over 300,000 streams on Spotify and earned him notice from the likes of The Source, DJ Smallz, and more. On his Instagram, the Buss Down Challenge brought submissions from across the nation.

The inspiration behind the music video was taken directly from the "buss down challenge" which flooded Instagram as well as his personal IG page. "We just wanted to bring it to life and make a really great video," Thierry says.

https://youtu.be/Yz_ymImZ4po

Buss Down follows a string of successful releases by Infamous Thierry including the essential singles "Projects" and "I Remember," which have helped him garner more than a million streams on Spotify. The increasingly popular artist boasts nearly 200,000 fans on his verified Instagram and is impacting radio in select markets as well.

About the record, Thierry says, "The single Buss Down is a record of my pains and triumphs. From losing friends and the death of my best friend to failed relationships. But it's also about overcoming those losses and turning a negative into a positive. The lyrics "buss down the Roley or buss down the block" means do I want to get icey or do I want to go out and make more money in street terms." On the remix Thierry says he can definitely hear one of his inspirations, Kevin Gates

Infamous Thierry hails from Baton Rouge, Louisiana from which Boosie Badazz, Webbie, and Kevin Gates originated. He states, "I grew up listening to Webbie's "Savage Life," Lil Boosie's "Badazz," Kevin Gates' "All Or Nothin'," and Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter." Listening to these artists inspired Thierry to start making music around the age of seven, leading to his career in the entertainment and music industry, which he feels to be his greatest achievement so far.

One of Thierry's favorite aspects of his music career is the opportunity to inspire his fans. He remarks that "The response I get from my fans and DJs is phenomenal. I love the way they are embracing my music, putting it into their everyday lives."

