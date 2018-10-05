Infant Milk Formula Ingredients: Worldwide Market Review & Forecast (2018-2024) featuring AAK, Carbery Foods, Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf and Cargill

DUBLIN, Oct 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The"Global Infant Milk Formula Ingredients Market (By Type & By Application) Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global infant milk formula market has witnessed steady growth over the years. The progress of the infant formula ingredient market is expected to be in tandem with the IMF market.

Major factors attributing to the growth of the market is high demand for infant milk formula, the rise in a number of women workforce, increasing the birth rate and rise in a number of middle-class households.

However, growth incumbents of the market include safety concerns associated with the use of various infant formula ingredients, complex process of manufacturing and stringent regulations for new ingredients.

Future forecasts of infant formula ingredients market overall and across various sub-segments has been provided till 2024. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Segments Analyzed



Type

Carbohydrates

Oil & Fats

Protein

Mineral

Vitamins

Others

Applications

Growing-up milk

Standard Infant Formula

Follow-on Formula

Special Formula

Key Vendors

AAK AB

Carbery Foods

Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH

Cargill

These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section.

In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global as well as regional infant milk formula ingredients market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Infant Formula

3.1 Overview

3.2 Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Production Process

3.4 Market Analysis

3.4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

3.4.2 Market Share by Region



4. Infant Formula Ingredients

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Analysis

4.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2.2 Market Share by Ingredient Type

4.2.3 Market Share by Application



5. Market Segmentation

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.2 Carbohydrates

5.1.3 Oil & Fats

5.1.4 Protein

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Growing-Up Milk

5.2.3 Standard Infant Formula

5.2.4 Follow-On Formula

5.2.5 Special Formula



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Industry Trends & Development

6.1.1 Launch of HMO Ingredient

6.1.2 Advent of INFAT'- OPO Ingredient

6.2 Growth Drivers

6.2.1 Growing Demand for Infant Milk Formula

6.2.2 Rise in Number of Women Workforce

6.2.3 Increasing Birth Rate

6.2.4 Increase in Number of Middle Class Households

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Safety Concerns

6.3.2 Complex Process of Manufacturing

6.3.3 Regulations for New Ingredients



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Infant Formula

7.2 Infant Formula Ingredient



8. Company Profiles

8.1 AAK AB

8.2 Carbery Food

8.3 Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH

8.4 Cargill

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h39xsr/infant_milk?w=5

