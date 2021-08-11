Infant Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 106.84 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global infant nutrition market report.

The infant nutrition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.70% during the period 2020−2026.

The WHO and the Pan American Health Organization recommend exclusive feeding breast milk for infants for six months. Infants receiving breastmilk exclusively for six months rarely require additional vitamins and minerals. First infant formula is best suitable for newborns. This formula contains two types of proteins, namely whey and casein. The formula is relatively easier to digest than other types of formula. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The region will generate USD 19.78 billion in additional revenues during the forecast period. China has the highest demand for infant formulas and a significant presence of local infant formula brands, and the country has the largest share in the global infant nutrition market. Mothers have high awareness of infant formula ingredients from whey. In China , around 55% of mothers would prefer products contained whey proteins. The first infant formula product segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 48.35% in 2020. In the same year, the follow-on formula, the growing-up formula, and the specialty baby formula segments with shares of 25.50%, 18.28%, and 7.87%respectively. The global follow-on formula market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% to reach USD 27.14 billion in during the forecast period. Arla Foods, one of the other prominent players, has invested nearly USD 0.66 million in R&D to focus on infant formula.

First infant formula or first milk is the first formula is the suitable source of nutrition from birth to six months and as part of a weaning diet from 6 months to 12 months. It is advisable to give breast milk or formula milk as drinks to infants aged below 12 months.

Concentrated liquid formulas and ready-to-feed formulas are popular as they are relatively easier to handle than powder formulas. However, they are more expensive, although safer than powder formula. The two form types accounted for a combined market share of approximately 40.23% in 2020 and are expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.

Most of the major players have started offering a broad range of infant drinks through supermarkets and hypermarkets. Moreover, these markets follow sales strategies such as discounts, buy one get one offers, and complimentary products to attract more consumers.

First Infant Formula

Follow-On Formula

Growing-Up Formula

Specialty Baby Formula

Powder Formula

Concentrated Liquid Formula

Ready-To-Feed Formula

Supermarket & Hypermarkets

Pharmacies & Drugstores

Online Channels

Convenience Stores

Others

Presently, health-conscious consumers have become increasingly curious about how the foods they consume are manufactured, especially those for children. The concept of organic products precedes the environmental aspects, including traceability, quality, and the feeling of naturalness. Organic products are grown or processed without synthetic fertilizers or pesticides. Most markets are shifting toward natural claims that are not category-specific and in the pediatric nutrition area. Therefore, sustainability and health care concerns are propelling the demand for organic infant nutrition products. Furthermore, the keen interest among parents to procure organic infant nutrition products and ensure sustainability is driving the demand for organic infant formulas. In 2019, nearly 10% of the global new product launches for infant formulas featured an organic claim, increasing by 7% since 2015.

Personalization in Infant Nutrition

Increasing Consumer Shift Toward Plant-Based Products

Rising Awareness of Infant Nutrition

Prebiotic & Probiotic Supplementation in Infant Nutrition

In 2020, APAC accounted for the largest revenue share of 44.69%. The growth of the region is majorly driven by increasing awareness among consumers regarding infant nutrition and huge growth opportunities for infant formula in the lower-tier cities in countries such as China. Also, the region is witnessing a substantial increase in consumer base and consumers purchasing power. Hectic lifestyle and growing awareness of the health benefits of organic food have encouraged consumers to opt for more organic and natural infant nutrition products. Moreover, rising disposable income has increased the purchasing power of consumers, which is encouraging them to opt for personalized infant nutrition to meet the needs of their babies.

APAC

China



Japan



Australia



South Korea



India

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Spain



Italy

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



UAE

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Abbott

Danone

Nestle

Mead Johnson & Company

Perrigo Company

Meiji Holdings Company

Reckitt Benckiser

Arla Foods

Bellamy's Organic

FrieslandCampina

Parent's Choice Infant Formula

The Kraft Heinz Company

Beinmei Company

Glanbia

Dana Dairy Group

GCMMF

HiPP

Hero Group

Ausnutria Dairy Company

Babynat

Earth's Best

FASSKA

Yashili International Holdings

Happy Family Organics

Holy baby food

Else

MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY COMPANY

