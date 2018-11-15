Infax Forms New TRAX Analytics Division

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infax, Inc. (www.infax.com), the data-driven provider of information technology (IT) solutions for public and commercial institutions, today announced the launch of a new division within the company, TRAX® Analytics. Additionally, Tracy Davis, Vice President of Sales, and Vice President of Technology Bryan Davis will co-lead the new division. The company will also expand its Atlanta-based workforce to support TRAX Analytics at Infax's new corporate headquarters in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Infax provides software solutions that improve the customer experience in venues throughout the country, both in the public and private sector. Infax offers a range of enterprise IT products and services, including TRAX, a facility analytics platform that monitors, captures and examines the flow and movement of people and assets, in real-time. TRAX provides venue operators with the most thorough data analysis and critical insights into the overall efficiency of a venue.

"Infax empowers public venues to improve their overall operational efficiency and guest experiences through innovative IT solutions," said Tracy Davis, Vice President, Infax. "When armed with the proper data, predictively and in real time both operations management and the public can make informed decisions that optimize the guest experience. We're excited to expand this team and launch our new TRAX Analytics Division to support the overall vision at the speed at which the technology industry now demands."

The new TRAX Analytics division was conceived following the immense demand for TRAX across both the existing markets Infax serves and entirely new markets including: stadiums, malls, universities, convention centers, schools and corporate facilities. TRAX Analytics will focus on growing the TRAX platform to solve facility-wide issues with the power of data analytics and provide innovation consulting to improve guest experiences with technology.

TRAX Analytics' new leadership team oversaw the TRAX expansion in 2017 under the Infax umbrella. Davis and Davis spearheaded the implementation of enterprise technology solutions, including the popular TRAX SmartRestroom module to over 150 restrooms nationwide in airports, convention centers, malls and corporate facilities within the first year and a half of its creation.

The TRAX platform shows a growing need for customized analysis of big data. The platform uses sensors, APIs, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to provide predictive, real-time and historical data analytics to improve and manage facility operations. TRAX provides reports on trends, inefficiencies, capacity issues and suggests solutions to problems it encounters with its analysis. Implementation of smart technology allows for real-time notifications and provides information that will correct and resolve problems faster than what could ever be accomplished manually.

The new team will consist of a wide range of visionaries and experts that focus on business development, client success, software implementation, and research and development. The TRAX Analytics division has created a formal Value Added Reseller program to support the wide range of integration partners that have requested the ability to be certified and trained to sell and support the system. Additionally, TRAX Analytics is creating an API partner program which will allow new IoT partners to sign up for integration into the TRAX solution.

About Infax, Inc.

Infax is dedicated to helping its clients effectively communicate with the people it serves. The company strives to improve business operations and the customer experience with the most innovative software solutions and services in the public and private sectors.

