Infax Lands at Another Major US Airport: Detroit Metropolitan

With Infax TRAX® technology, DTW will be able to confidently administer the best service to their passengers and improve custodial operations of their busy facility. TRAX® throughput counters monitor passenger foot traffic and hourly trends of each restroom, and send alerts out to staff when it is time to clean a restroom. The system also predicts future traffic and service needs based on real-time flight information. With TRAX® SmartBadges, the platform then monitors the time of the attendants' arrival and the duration of their cleaning services. Finally, passenger feedback tablets allow passengers to give real time feedback on the restroom environment, which automatically alerts staff if a negative survey was inputted.

"Airports are increasingly seeking technologies that enhance the overall experience for travelers," said Tracy Davis, vice president of sales and business development, Infax. "Clean, efficient bathrooms are a big demand for busy airports. That's why we developed real-time analytics feedback systems to helps airports like DTW with improved restroom facilities management."

Smart technology has become increasingly popular in airports globally. Since 2015, there has been an eight percent increase in the integration of sensor technologies at checkpoints to monitor traffic across international airports. Additionally, restroom cleanliness consistently ranks as a top-five satisfaction factor in passenger surveys, according to Airports Council International (ACI). Through its new integration with Infax, DTW joins some of the world's busiest airports (ATL, LAX, HAS, etc.) in making strides to improve the quality of the overall travel experience for passengers.

"Detroit Metropolitan Airport recognizes that clean restrooms are an important aspect of travel," said Angela Frakes, vice president of terminal operations, Wayne County Airport Authority. "In fact, restroom cleanliness is a significant driver of customer satisfaction at DTW. The implementation of smart technology allows for real-time notifications and provides information that will correct and resolve unsatisfactory restroom conditions."

Infax's TRAX® SmartRestroom pilot was first adopted by Houston Airport System (HAS) in 2017, providing administrators with information and analytics to respond quickly to service points and stay ahead of the demand curve even during the busiest travel seasons. It has since expanded to more than seven airports and convention centers.

