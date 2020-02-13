Infax Strengthens Senior Ranks With Addition Of Industry Veteran Jana Lattimore To Its Judicial Division

ATLANTA, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infax, Inc. ( www.infax.com ), the data-driven provider of information technology (IT) solutions for public and commercial institutions, announced it has added industry veteran Jana Lattimore as National Director of Sales and Business Development. Jana will be responsible for the leadership of the Infax Judicial division sales team, developing new business opportunities and creating customized court solutions to meet new and existing customer needs. Jana will report to Infax CFO, Daniel McWilliams.

"We are thrilled to have Jana and her deep industry experience at Infax, especially with the upcoming celebration of our 50th anniversary, with 25 years serving the judicial market," said Mike Davis, president, Infax. "Jana will play a critical role in the growth of our Judicial division, especially as courts around the U.S. continue to add more tech solutions to their operations.

Jana is a well-known and respected figure in the judicial, court and government space with over three decades of experience. She joins Infax from For The Record, a company that provides digital court recording solutions to the judicial and public safety markets, where she served as a Regional Business Manager for almost five years. Previous to that, Jana worked with Office Business Systems Inc. (OBS) for over 25 years in a senior sales role for its government, public safety and judicial division.

"This is an exciting time as courts and the judicial systems modernize and become more tech savvy and I look forward to helping grow that part of the Infax business," said Jana. "Digital signage is proving instrumental in courthouses, helping attorneys, jurors and interpreters navigate the building more efficiently."

Jana will work closely with Jonathan Franklin, Program Manager at Infax who has over 20 years of experience in the judicial space. Combined, they have over 50 years of industry experience, and together, will focus on developing new strategic initiatives that will deliver the next generation of innovative solutions for courts, government and jails. To date, Infax's technology serves more than 500 courthouses in the U.S. that helps them provide a more friendly and accessible experience to the public.

Infax's technology improves operational efficiencies throughout courthouses by enabling administrators to communicate to a mass audience, efficiently and instantly. Infax has been the industry leader in helping millions of people navigate public spaces by providing critical technology that communicates vital information in real-time, for almost 50 years. The company's software solutions have become an integral fixture in the judicial, healthcare and transportation markets.

About Infax, Inc.

For 50 years, Infax has helped millions of people navigate public spaces by providing critical technology solutions that communicate vital information in real time. The company's software solutions have become an integral fixture in the judicial, healthcare and transportation markets. Today, Infax's technology is installed at locations such as Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, Los Angeles International Airport, Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, San Antonio International Airport, Detroit Metropolitan Airport and at all LA County courthouses and in courthouses in Santa Clara County and the State of Colorado.

