Infection Control Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Jan 01, 2020, 05:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infection Control Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The infection control market analysis considers sales from both therapeutic and non-therapeutic types. This study also finds the sales of infection control in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the therapeutic segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as anti-infectives, such as antibiotics, anti-fungal drugs, and anti-viral drugs, which are used for the prevention and treatment of various infectious diseases will play a significant role in the therapeutic segment to maintain its market position. Also, the global infection control market report looks at factors such as strong incidence of HAIs, increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide, and growing geriatric population. However, concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments, non-compliance toward anti-infective therapy, and complexities involved in storage and transportation of infection control therapeutics may hamper the growth of the infection control industry over the forecast period.
The geriatric population is highly susceptible to infectious diseases. The incidence depends on the site of infection and location of the patient, whether a hospital, nursing home or community. Patients residing in nursing homes are mostly affected by pressure ulcer infections, urinary tract infection, and pneumonia. In addition, the chances of acquiring nosocomial infections are high among hospitalized elderly patients. Thus, the growth in the geriatric population will lead to the expansion of the global infection control market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
The global infection control market is currently witnessing an increasing interest of vendors to develop effective measures as infection control solutions. Vendors are increasingly exhibiting interest in developing effective measures as infection control solutions. Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation inactivates the pathogen by targeting their nucleic acids. The UV radiation is effective against all forms of pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, and it has found widespread use in disinfecting surfaces, water, and air. The infection control systems that are based on these technologies, when used with appropriate care and protocols, can help reduce the incidences of HAIs and the health burden and economic costs associated with them. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
With the presence of several major players, the global infection control market is moderately fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading infection control manufacturers, that include 3M Co., Astellas Pharma Inc., Cantel Medical Corp., Ecolab Inc., Getinge AB, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi.
Also, the infection control market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market Outlook
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Therapeutic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Non-therapeutic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Technological advances in sterilization equipment
- Rising awareness about infectious diseases
- Growing risk of spreading infections via blood transfusions
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Cantel Medical Corp.
- Ecolab Inc.
- Getinge AB
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Mylan NV
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wpulij
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article