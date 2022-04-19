Infection Control Market Size Worth $359.6 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global infection control market size is expected to reach USD 359.6 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030. The market is driven by rising concerns with respect to a significant upsurge in hospital-acquired infections globally. This is believed to facilitate greater penetration of infection control products. An influx in the development of new biologics and subsequent demand for sterilized formulations serve as key growth factors for the overall market. Healthcare organizations are focused on implementing strategies for early recognition, reporting, isolation, and surveillance of disease episodes of potential public health concern.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

Services are predicted to observe exponential growth as a consequence of the increasing presence of third-party reprocessors and outsourcing of sterilization as a result of associated cost-efficiency.

Hospitals accounted for a substantial share in 2021, as a consequence of high clinical urgency to curb the growing incidence of hospital-acquired infections.

North America captured a dominant share of the overall market as of 2021 owing to extensive infection prevention activities being implemented in hospitals, medical devices and pharmaceutical companies.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period as a result of increasing awareness pertaining to the spread of infections within healthcare settings and measures for prevention.

The competitive environment is marked by companies adopting sustainability strategies such as geographical expansion and mergers and acquisitions resulting in significant growth in their market share.

Read 120-page market research report, "Infection Control Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Equipment, Disinfectors, Sterilization Equipment, Services, Consumables), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Infection Control Market Growth & Trends

In addition, an increasing number of intensive training modules, for nurses and other medical staff, on infection prevention and control is presumed to provide high potential for extensive usage of infection control products over the coming years. For instance, College of Nurses of Ontario released guidelines concerning standard practices, that is focused on maintaining hand hygiene to reduce contamination and spread of infection. Furthermore, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released guidelines for disinfection and sterilization for efficient usage of infection control products by healthcare personnel in a wide array of healthcare settings such as ambulatory care, home care, hospitals, and others.

As a consequence of the aforementioned factors, it is presumed that there will be a significant improvement in the overall penetration rate of infection prevention and control products, which is also anticipated to fuel the market demand as well as the revenue to unprecedented heights. The demand for infection control also stemmed from the need to stop the spread of COVID-19. Governments' authorities prescribed guidelines and policies to safeguard public health and prevent cross-contamination. The CDC, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, provide an extensive library of guidelines on basic infection control and prevention, device-associated infections, antibiotic resistance, disease / organism-specific infection, and procedure-associated infections to promote the control of hospital-acquired infections.

Increase in strategic initiatives undertaken by companies including include strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product development are further propelling the market growth. For instance, Getinge expanded its partnership with XPO Logistics under which the latter will provide warehousing and transport services from the Netherlands to the EMEA region for the company's infection control business unit in February 2021.

Infection Control Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global infection control market on the basis of type, end use, and region:

Infection Control Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Equipment

Disinfectors



Washers





Flushes





Endoscope Reprocessors



Sterilization Equipment



Heat Sterilization Equipment





Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment





Radiation Sterilization Equipment





Filtration Sterilization Equipment





Liquid Sterilization Equipment





Others

Services

Contract Sterilization



Ethylene Oxide Sterilization





E-beam Sterilization





Gamma Sterilization





Others



Infectious Waste Disposal

Consumables

Infectious Waste Disposal



Disinfectants



Sterilization Consumables



Personal Protective Equipment



Others

Infection Control End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Hospitals

Medical Device Companies

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Laboratories

Others

Infection Control Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Infection Control Market

· 3M Company

· Belimed AG

· Halyard Health, Inc.

· Getinge Group

· Advanced Sterilization Products

· Matchana Group

· Sterigenics International

· MMM Group

· Cantel Medical Corporation

· STERIS Corporation.

Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market - The global hospital acquired infection control market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028. The key factors driving the market growth include the rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), supportive government initiatives, and the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a major catalyst for the market as it led to increased awareness and concern over HAIs. The demand for infection control equipment and consumables also stemmed from the need to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Terminal Sterilization Services Market - The terminal sterilization services market is expected to reach USD 24.39 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.63% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing the number of hospital-acquired infections globally is likely to stimulate the market demand. For instance, as per the Patient Care Link Organization, in the U.S. alone, the CDC has estimated that hospital-acquired infections account for 1.7 million infections & 99,000 HAIs associated deaths. Terminal sterilization services help in sterilizing instruments used during surgical cases. Thus, with the increase in number of HAIs, hospitals are expected to use terminal sterilizers, thereby, impelling the market during the forecast period.

Europe Custom Procedure Kits Market - The Europe custom procedure kits market size is expected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This is due to an increase in the number of surgeries performed, reduction in procurement costs & time along with regulatory reforms regarding custom procedure kits. The low cost of healthcare in Europe as compared to the U.S. is boosting the market growth. For instance, on average, a typical angioplasty surgery costs USD 32,200 in the U.S. while it costs USD 6,400 in the Netherlands and USD 7,400 in Switzerland . The cost of regular heart bypass surgery in the U.S. is USD 46,547, however, in France , it is USD 22,844. In addition, hip replacement surgery costs an average of USD 25,061 (up to USD 87,987) in the U. S. and USD 10,927 in France .

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.