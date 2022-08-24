Infection Control Supplies Market to Reach USD 54 Billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Infection Control Supplies Industry is expected to register 6.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 due to increasing geriatric population and a substantial rise in nosocomial infections.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The infection control supplies market value is anticipated to reach USD 54 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Global infection Control Supplies Market

The report identifies limited awareness regarding the proper control and prevention of hospital-acquired infections across developing economies may drive the product demand. Lesser healthcare knowledge and poor infrastructure are also vital factors responsible for increasing healthcare-associated infections across low-income countries. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), healthcare-associated infections affect almost 10% of the patients across developing countries and about 7.6% of patients in developed countries.

Cleaning and Disinfection Equipment to gain traction due to increasing infection cases

Infection control supplies market from cleaning and disinfection equipment segment is projected to cross USD 633 million by 2030. This is due to the surge in the number of chronic health disorders requiring frequent hospital visits. Prolonged hospital stays lead to increasing incidences of hospital-acquired infections, including catheter-acquired UTIs among patients, healthcare professionals as well as caretakers. Rising healthcare expenditure on infection control and prevention across hospital and clinical settings may propel the market expansion.

Retailers' business to thrive due to easy product availability

The retailers segment generated USD 13.6 billion in 2021 and is likely to emerge as a key distribution channel over the forecast period. Retail pharmacies have a wide availability range of infection control supplies such as disinfectants and disposable products such as masks and gloves, making them a preferred distribution channel among customers. Their business approach involves selling products directly to customers, which could further boost the market size.

Pharmaceutical Companies to emerge as a major end-use segment

The pharmaceutical companies segment held a revenue of USD 4.4 billion in 2021, driven by the rising prominence of infectious ailments. The growing awareness regarding personal hygiene and prevention against several hospital or healthcare-acquired infections will spur the industry statistics. Pharma companies have also been taking noteworthy efforts to manufacture efficient infection control supplies to overcome the growing incidences of infection spread.

Rising disease burden to push the product demand across Europe

Europe Infection Control Supplies Market is set to cross USD 14 billion by 2030. This is driven by the prevalence of chronic diseases and the rapidly expanding geriatric population base. According to the European Kidney Health Alliance, around 100 million people across Europe have chronic kidney disease. Based on prevalence, CKD is estimated to emerge as the fifth leading cause of death worldwide. The substantial rise in disease burden will push product adoption across the region.

Increasing demand for PPE to fuel the competitive landscape

leading players in the infection control supplies market include 3M, Cardinal Health, Getinge Ab, Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), Ecolab, Steelco S.p.A, Steris Plc, Belimed Deutschland GmbH (Metal Zug Group), Matachana Group, Henry Schein, Dentsply Sirona, and Metrex Research, LLC (Envista Holdings Corporation). These companies consistently focus on leveraging advanced technologies to gain a strong foothold in the global market.

