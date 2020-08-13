Infectious Disease Diagnostics Global Market - Forecast to 2027

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Infectious Disease Diagnostics (IDD) comprises of various diagnostics technologies and platforms used by healthcare professionals to detect and diagnose infectious diseases causing pathogens in human samples, including blood, serum, throat swabs, urine, and stool.



It enables healthcare professionals for early diagnosis of the diseases and serves the patient population with better care management in less time and cost. With growing technological advancements, the IDD platforms are increasingly becoming more useful to serve the patients with a more convenient, faster, and highly accurate diagnosis. It helps the end-users to provide a cost-effective diagnostics process to the patient population.



An estimated by the research, the Infectious Disease Diagnostics global market is expected to reach $26,028.0 million by 2027 growing at a low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Some of the factors such as the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the requirement of early detection for infectious disease, increasing point of care diagnostics and rapid diagnostics, favorable reimbursements, technological advancements and rising investments in diagnostics.



The Infectious Disease Diagnostics market based on product is segmented into consumables, instruments, and software & services. The consumables segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a strong low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.



The Infectious Disease Diagnostics market based on technology is segmented into molecular diagnostics, immunodiagnostics, and others (mass spectroscopy, culture media). Among these, the immunodiagnostics segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The molecular diagnostics segment is the fastest-growing segment growing at a low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and technological advancements.



IDD Molecular diagnostics global market based on product type, it is segmented into PCR, INAAT, Microarray, NGS, ISH, and others. Among these, the PCR segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to the high prevalence of infectious disease, technological advancements and rise in the number of diagnostic centers and hospitals. The NGS segment is the fastest-growing segment growing at a low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to the advancements and declining costs of NGS platforms and improving regulatory and reimbursement scenario for NGS based diagnostic tests.



IDD Immunodiagnostics global market based on product type, it is segmented into CHLIA, Lateral flow Immunochromatography assay (LFIA), Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA), Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA) and others. Among these, the LFIA segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to the high prevalence of infectious diseases, increase in demand for home-based lateral flow assay test kits and surge in demand for point-of-care testing. The EIA segment is the fastest-growing segment growing at a low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The fastest growth rate of this segment is due to the increasing incidence of infectious diseases and increasing demand for cost-effective EIA test kits for diagnosis for various infectious diseases.



Infectious Disease Diagnostics global market based on application is segmented into a bacterial infection, viral infection, fungal infection, and other infections. Among these applications, viral infection diagnostics segment holds the highest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to rising prevalence of HIV, hepatitis, influenza, rubella, increasing demand for more rapid diagnostic test kits for influenza and rising adoption of diagnostic kits for viral infections by physicians.



Bacterial infection diagnostics global market based on application type, it is segmented into Treponema pallidum, Gardnerella, Staphylococcus aureus, Clostridium difficile, Streptococcus (A&B), Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Chlamydia trachomatis (CT) & Neisseria gonorrhea (NG) and tuberculosis (TB) and others. Among these, Staphylococcus Aureus holds the largest in 2020 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The Tuberculosis segment is the fastest-growing growing at a strong mid single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.



Viral infection diagnostics global market based on application type, it is segmented into HIV-1, influenza, dengue, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Human papillomavirus (HPV), herpes simplex virus (HSC), zika virus, and others. Among these, HIV-1 holds the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2020 to 2027.



Fungal infection diagnostics global market based on application type, it is segmented into Candida, Aspergillus, and others. Among these, Candida holds the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a strong low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.



Other infections diagnostics global market based on application type, it is segmented into Malaria, Trichomonas vaginalis, and others. Among these, Trichomonas Vaginalis holds the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The Malaria segment is the fastest-growing segment growing with a strong low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.



Infectious Disease Diagnostics global market based on end-users is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) & clinics, centralized laboratory & clinical trials, academics & research institutes, and others (home care, self-test and blood banks). Among end-users, the hospitals, ASCs & clinics segment holds the highest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Centralized Laboratories segment is the fastest-growing segment growing with a strong low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.



Infectious Disease Diagnostics global market based on the mode of the test is segmented into centralized laboratories and Point-of-care (POC). Among these, the centralized laboratories segment holds the highest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The POC segment holds the second largest revenue in 2020 due to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, technological advancements in POC testing products and growing patient awareness of POC testing are some of the major factors driving the POC market.



Infectious Disease Diagnostics market by region is segmented as North America (U.S. and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of APAC) and Rest of the world (Brazil, Rest of LATAM and the Middle East & Africa). North America holds the highest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to the adoption of the technological advancements, presence of a highly developed healthcare system, increasing incidence of infectious diseases, the presence of a large number of leading national clinical laboratories, increasing reimbursement scheme by the government, product launches, skilled personnel, investments, and funds. The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing region growing with a strong mid single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to the increasing healthcare awareness, increasing prevalence of influenza, malaria and TB, government funding in developing countries.



