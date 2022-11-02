Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to Grow by USD 13.94 Bn, 37% of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The infectious disease diagnostics market size is expected to grow by USD 13.94 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The market has been segmented by end-user (hospitals and labs) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)).

Find a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market 2022-2026

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Segmentation Analysis

By geography, North America will lead the thermostatic radiator valve market during the forecast period. The region will account for 37% of the market's growth. The increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, such as AIDS, TB, meningitis, influenza, and pneumonia will facilitate the infectious disease diagnostics market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

By end-user, the hospital segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in the number of patients suffering from different types of diseases, such as AIDS, tuberculosis (TB) meningitis, and COVID-19, globally. The growing presence of the large-, medium-, and small-sized hospitals that procure medical products, including infectious disease diagnostic instruments, in bulk from suppliers and group purchasing organizations (GPOs) will further boost the market growth.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now to gain access to detailed information about each segment

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Driver and Trend

One of the key factors driving the global infectious disease diagnostics market growth is the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. The outbreaks of infectious diseases have increased due to changing lifestyles, which result in reduced immunity. The pattern of infection incidence has also been changing with the evolution of drug-resistant pathogens. As per the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS data of 2020, 680,000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses across the world. The rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

An increase in M&A is one of the key infectious disease diagnostics market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. The vendors operating in the market are focusing on pursuing inorganic growth to tap into rapidly growing markets, such as India, Brazil, China, and South Africa. In August 2021, Sanofi S.A acquired Translate Bio Inc., a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company, for over $3 billion. A rise in M&A activities across the globe is anticipated to boost the growth of the market in the forecast years.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports:

In-vitro Diagnostics Market by Technology and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The in-vitro diagnostics market is projected to grow by USD 33.16 billion during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Heart Attack Diagnostics Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The heart attack diagnostics market share is expected to increase by USD 5.34 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Genetic Signatures Ltd., Grifols SA, Hologic Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., OraSure Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trinity Biotech Plc, and Vela Diagnostics Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Labs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Labs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Labs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Labs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Labs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 85: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 86: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 88: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 90: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 91: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 92: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 93: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 94: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 95: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 98: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 bioMerieux SA

Exhibit 100: bioMerieux SA - Overview



Exhibit 101: bioMerieux SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: bioMerieux SA - Key offerings

10.7 DiaSorin SpA

Exhibit 103: DiaSorin SpA - Overview



Exhibit 104: DiaSorin SpA - Business segments



Exhibit 105: DiaSorin SpA - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: DiaSorin SpA - Segment focus

10.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 107: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 110: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Hologic Inc.

Exhibit 112: Hologic Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Hologic Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Hologic Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Hologic Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Hologic Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 QIAGEN NV

Exhibit 117: QIAGEN NV - Overview



Exhibit 118: QIAGEN NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: QIAGEN NV - Key news



Exhibit 120: QIAGEN NV - Key offerings

10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 121: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Trinity Biotech Plc

Exhibit 126: Trinity Biotech Plc - Overview



Exhibit 127: Trinity Biotech Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Trinity Biotech Plc - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio