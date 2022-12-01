Infectious disease market 2023-2027: 5-Year (2017-2021) Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The infectious disease market size is estimated to increase by USD 104.81 billion from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 12.49%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Infectious Disease Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The infectious disease market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below –

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Genetic Signatures Ltd.

Grifols SA

Hologic Inc.

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

OraSure Technologies Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Siemens AG

Sysmex Corp.

Trinity Biotech Plc

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Co.

Chart & data table on 5-year historic (2017-2021) market size, comparative analysis of segments, and Y-O-Y growth of infectious disease market

The market is segmented by product (drugs and vaccines), end-user (hospital, multispecialty clinic, and others), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)).

By Product, the drugs segment was the market's largest segment in 2022.

The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the awareness activities by various governments and non-profit organizations, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and the rising funding for R&D.

Another factor driving the growth of the segment is the rising demand for drugs to treat various fungal infections.

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is notably driving the infectious disease market growth

The prevalence of infectious diseases caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites has significantly increased over recent years. The outbreak of infectious diseases is increasing with reduced immunity, led by changing lifestyles of consumers. Besides, the pattern of infection incidence has also been changing with the evolution of drug-resistant pathogens. All these factors have increased the demand for the development of new drugs with higher efficacies to treat various infectious diseases. Thus, the high prevalence of infectious diseases is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021, Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries

The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America , which holds the major share of the market, is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Growth will be driven by the development and launch of drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases and increased investments in marketing and patient awareness initiatives by vendors operating in the region.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted most North American countries. However, it had a mixed impact on the regional market. The rise in the number of COVID-19 cases forced most pharmaceutical companies to develop vaccines and therapeutics for COVID-19, which fostered the growth of the market. With the resurgence of pharmaceutical supply chain operations in 2021, the regional market witnessed considerable growth during the pandemic era.

What are the key data covered in this infectious disease market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the infectious disease market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the infectious disease market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the infectious disease market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of infectious disease market vendors

Infectious Disease Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 104.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.16 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Genetic Signatures Ltd., Grifols SA, Hologic Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., OraSure Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., Trinity Biotech Plc, and Abbott Laboratories. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global infectious disease market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global infectious disease market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Drugs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Drugs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Vaccines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Vaccines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Vaccines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Vaccines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Vaccines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Hospital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Hospital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Hospital - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Hospital - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Multispecialty clinic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Multispecialty clinic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Multispecialty clinic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Multispecialty clinic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Multispecialty clinic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 108: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 109: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 111: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

12.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

Exhibit 113: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 114: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 115: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 116: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 117: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

12.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 118: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 bioMerieux SA

Exhibit 123: bioMerieux SA - Overview



Exhibit 124: bioMerieux SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: bioMerieux SA - Key offerings

12.7 Danaher Corp.

Exhibit 126: Danaher Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Danaher Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Danaher Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 DiaSorin SpA

Exhibit 131: DiaSorin SpA - Overview



Exhibit 132: DiaSorin SpA - Business segments



Exhibit 133: DiaSorin SpA - Key news



Exhibit 134: DiaSorin SpA - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: DiaSorin SpA - Segment focus

12.9 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 136: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 139: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Exhibit 141: Meridian Bioscience Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Meridian Bioscience Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Meridian Bioscience Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Meridian Bioscience Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 OraSure Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 145: OraSure Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: OraSure Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: OraSure Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: OraSure Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 PerkinElmer Inc.

Exhibit 149: PerkinElmer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: PerkinElmer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 152: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: PerkinElmer Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 QIAGEN NV

Exhibit 154: QIAGEN NV - Overview



Exhibit 155: QIAGEN NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: QIAGEN NV - Key news



Exhibit 157: QIAGEN NV - Key offerings

12.14 Quidel Corp.

Exhibit 158: Quidel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Quidel Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Quidel Corp. - Key offerings

12.15 Siemens AG

Exhibit 161: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 162: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 164: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 166: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Trinity Biotech Plc

Exhibit 171: Trinity Biotech Plc - Overview



Exhibit 172: Trinity Biotech Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Trinity Biotech Plc - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 174: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 175: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 177: Research methodology



Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 179: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations



