INFICON Demonstrates Robotic Leak Testing at The Battery Show

NOVI, Mich., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- INFICON, one of the world's leading suppliers of leak-detection equipment for the auto industry, will demonstrate robotic leak-detection methods at The Battery Show North America 2018 (Sept. 11-13) at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan.

"The need for modern test methods increases daily," says Thomas Parker, INFICON's North American automotive sales manager. "Coupling leak testing with robotics solves a number of production issues.

"Known problem areas such as high-pressure fuel-line connections on GDI (gasoline direct injection) engines, electric-vehicle batteries and air-conditioning systems can be tested with a high level of confidence with robotic systems. Leak testing is the key to achieving quality throughout the production process."

Parker notes that there are two types of robotic leak-detection methods – stationary and dynamic. Stationary testing employs a robotic arm equipped with a "sniffer" probe that moves to pre-selected points on the test part, then remains stationary for a defined period of time. "Dwell" times are based on potential leak rates at each point.

For dynamic tests a robotic arm moves a sniffer probe in a continuous path along a test part's surface. The accuracy of a dynamic test is based on the distance maintained between the part and the sniffer probe, the speed at which the robotic arm travels, and how much air and test gas the leak detector is able to "sniff."

Dynamic tests can quickly check relatively large component areas, while maintaining permissible cycle times.

Small leaks involving critical components such as EV batteries only release very small amounts of test gas which makes leak-detection even more challenging. To solve the problem, INFICON has developed a new leak-detection system capable of locating small leaks at much faster rates than conventional systems.

INFICON's new XL3000flex is designed to "sniff" extremely small leaks up to 20 times faster than most current systems. The XL3000flex, for example, can detect leaks at sample flows of 300 or 3,000 sccm (standard cubic centimeters per minute), making it ideal for robotic sniffing. Most conventional sniffers only are capable of sniffing at 60-150 sccm – much too slow to meet typical production cycle-time requirements.

At a leak rate of 1 x 10-3 mbar l/s, the XL3000flex also can detect a leak with 100-percent reliability at a sniffer-probe speed of up to 14 cm/s. Above that speed, detection probability slowly decreases.

Furthermore, at a detection rate of 10-4 mbar l/s (appropriate for liquid fuel leaks) and a probe distance of 6 mm, INFICON's XL3000flex shows nearly 100-percent reliable results at speeds below approximately 8 cm/s (3-inches per second).

Parker adds that INFICON recently published a white paper on the importance of leak testing electric-vehicle battery systems. It is available at www.inficon.com/en/markets/automotive/e-mobility-white-paper/ .

