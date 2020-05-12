INFICON Marks 50th Anniversary As Industry Leak-Detection Leader

DETROIT, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INFICON is celebrating its 50th anniversary as a developer and manufacturer of world-class products for gas analysis, measurement and control, including leak-detection equipment for the automotive, air-conditioning and refrigeration industries.

INFICON introduced the first solid state halogen leak detector for quality assurance on a production line in 1969. Since then, the company has established itself as a leader in gas analysis, measurement and control for the automotive, semiconductor, vacuum coating, security, energy, air conditioning, heating, refrigeration, public utility, petrochemical, research and development, and other global and diverse markets.

Celebrations have taken place throughout the company's worldwide organization including at INFICON's first location in East Syracuse, New York.

"Although today we're celebrating 50 years of product development success, the emphasis for INFICON will always be on what's next," said Thomas Parker, the company's North American market sales manager. "Whether maximizing processes or assuring product quality and safety, INFICON products always have been at the forefront of innovation and will continue to raise the bar on what technology is asked to do."

The auto industry, for example, is under considerable pressure to reduce emissions and improve fuel economy which leads to increasingly stringent requirements for leak tightness. Lubricants, coolants, brake fluid and refrigerants can escape through the smallest openings. Fluid able to enter critical airbag and battery systems also can cause considerable damage.

INFICON's automotive group will continue to work with a focus on new products and solutions in 2020 and also has published a series of leak-detection white papers available online for automotive manufacturing engineers and quality control managers, including papers focused on robotic leak-detection and methods for leak testing electric vehicle systems.

The following white-paper guides from INFICON are available online:

Leak Testing in the Automotive Industry

"Leak Testing in the Automotive Industry: A Comprehensive Guide to Leak Detection" The first part of the guide explains the basics of leak testing and outlines the strengths and weaknesses of the different methods for leak testing and leak location: from water bath and pressure decay, as well as vacuum decay, to testing with helium in accumulation and vacuum chambers. The second part of the e-book presents specific applications of different leak testing methods used in the automotive industry and explains which components are typically tested. It also discusses the test methods that are used and outlines the leak rates that guide each test method.

Electric Vehicle/Battery Leak Testing

"Electric Cars: Requirements and Leak Testing Methods for Assuring Quality" This INFICON white paper explains the importance of leak testing electric-vehicle (EV) battery systems and notes that batteries are critical-wear parts on electric vehicles and also are potentially dangerous.

It summarizes EV leak testing requirements, describes appropriate leak detection methods and shows how to select the correct test methodology for specific applications. It also points out pitfalls to avoid when leak testing electric-vehicle components.

Robotic Leak Testing

"Robotic Leak Testing" is a guide for car makers and their suppliers that outlines five important tips for successfully installing robotic leak-detection systems. The paper discusses differences between static and dynamic "sniffer" testing, why a leak detector's gas-flow capacity is important and which test configurations are most suitable for specific applications.

ABOUT INFICON

INFICON's automotive group is one of the world's leading developers, producers and suppliers of instruments and devices for leak detection in air conditioning, refrigeration and automotive manufacturing. Job openings, including key account management positions, are listed at www.inficon.com/careers/ . The company has manufacturing facilities in Europe, China and the United States, as well as sales and service offices throughout the world. More information about INFICON automotive technology is available online at www.inficonautomotive.com. INFICON's corporate headquarters are in Switzerland. Its registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. More information can be found at www.inficon.com .

