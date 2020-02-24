InfieldFest 2020 Announces Marshmello, DaBaby, Quinn XCII and More Acclaimed Artists Will Take the Festival Stage

InfieldFest is a full-day music festival that takes place amid one of the most anticipated and attended annual sporting events, Thoroughbred racing's legendary Preakness Stakes. Past headliners include Post Malone, Diplo and The Chainsmokers, to name just a few. InfieldFest 2020 expects to attract 25,000 fans on race day, promising to deliver an entertainment experience like no other.

Tickets can be purchased online at InfieldFest.com and start at $69 for general admission. Upgrades can be added to your ticket for access to all InfieldFest party areas and bottomless drinks:

MUG Club ($95) admission for ages 21+ grants access to exclusive MUG Club stations where all beer is included plus receive a Souvenir Beer MUG;

admission for ages 21+ grants access to exclusive MUG Club stations where all beer is included plus receive a Souvenir Beer MUG; MUG & Vine ($129) for ages 21+ grants access to all InfieldFest party areas, select private viewing & lounge areas, private restrooms exclusive MUG Club stations where all beer and wine is included plus receive a Souvenir Beer or Wine MUG;

for ages 21+ grants access to all InfieldFest party areas, select private viewing & lounge areas, private restrooms exclusive MUG Club stations where all beer and wine is included plus receive a Souvenir Beer or Wine MUG; Comfort VIP ($199) provides exclusive VIP no-wait entryways, private cash bars, access to premium standing-room and viewing areas.

"InfieldFest, back for its 12th year, is continuing the tradition of showcasing world-renowned artists in the heart of Pimlico Race Course during the iconic Preakness Stakes," said Jimmy Vargas, Executive Vice President, Entertainment,1/ST Live. "InfieldFest 2020 will blend 1/ST's entertainment, racing and hospitality offerings to provide a unique and fully engaging experience for our fans. It's going to be unforgettable!"

Marshmello has headlined festivals across the world, shattering records with more than two billion streams on Spotify and six RIAA certified platinum hit songs, to include "Happier" with Bastille. Also performing on the main stage will be viral rap artist, DaBaby, showcasing songs from his album "Kirk," recently earning him his first No. 1 Album to top the Billboard 200 chart.

Quinn XCII blurs the lines between pop, electronic, hip-hop and soul music with sophomore album From Michigan With Love, climbing to #90 on the Billboard 200 last year. Shaquille O'Neal - whose stage name is Diesel - will play the electronic beats that he's performed for audiences across the globe.

Also taking the stage is dance-pop duo Two Friends, known for their viral remixes of classics and the millions of streams on their "Best Of Soundcloud" award-winning Big Bootie Mixes, featuring more than an hour of remixed songs. Beloved reality star DJ Pauly D will make his InfieldFest debut this year alongside New York City-based DJ, producer and remixer GATTÜSO.

As one of the largest live entertainment festivals in the region, this year's iteration will feature reimagined food and beverage concessions, interactive installations and trackside views of Pimlico Race Course. 1/ST BET, a product of 1/ST Technology, will offer a digital wagering experience and will host onsite wagering lounges to ensure that new fans and expert horse players alike get the most out of their experience.

Club Glow, the region's foremost electronic dance music experts, will host a VIP Lounge experience for VIP ticket-holders. Established in 1999, Club Glow is the longest running electronic dance music promotion company in DC. The company also owns and operates Echostage, voted the #1 Club in the US and #4 in the world featuring regular A-listers, Tiësto, Armin van Buuren, Skrillex and David Guetta. As part of InfieldFest, Echostage will be hosting a VIP area, featuring an elevated viewing platform, bottle service and private restroom facilities giving fans an option for a superior festival experience. Tickets for the VIP Lounge are available at infieldfest.com/tickets.

Follow all of the excitement of InfieldFest on Instagram and Facebook @Infieldfest, @PreaknessStakes and Twitter @1STRacing, @infield_fest and using the hashtags, #InfieldFest and #Preakness.

History of InfieldFest:

InfieldFest is a multi-entertainment festival that takes place at Thoroughbred racing's legendary Preakness Stakes. InfieldFest features national headlining artists and unique attractions throughout the day giving fans an unparalleled entertainment experience. InfieldFest has showcased many of music's biggest stars, including Diplo, Kygo and Logic (2019), Post Malone and 21 Savage (2018), Sam Hunt and Good Charlotte (2017), The Chainsmokers and Fetty Wap (2016), Armin van Buuren and Childish Gambino (2015), Lorde and NAS (2014), Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Pitbull and Florida Georgia Line (2013), Maroon 5 and Wiz Khalifa (2012), Bruno Mars (2011), Zac Brown, O.A.R. and Train (2010) and Buckcherry and ZZ Top (2009).

About 1/ST

1/ST (pronounced "First") is the engine that powers The Stronach Group's forward-thinking consumer and customer facing brands, 1/ST Racing, 1/ST Technology, 1/ST Live and 1/ST Properties businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST Horse Care mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group's continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred racing and the ecosystem that drives it. The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core and is the most dominant player in the Thoroughbred horse racing industry in the United States, with business relations around the globe. For more on 1/ST please visit www.1st.com .

