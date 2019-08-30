Infineon 600V CoolGaN Transistor Family teardown Report 2019: Physical Analysis, Manufacturing Process, Price Analysis, Comparison

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infineon 600V CoolGaN Transistor Family" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The first GaN-on-Si HEMT transistor from the world leader in power electronic components is today in mass production

With the first applications in volume production, the GaN transistor market is becoming mature. Infineon, the world leader in power electronics, has therefore stepped in. Infineon is a new entrant in the market for power GaN-on-Silicon transistors, with these components having been developed for industrial, telecom, datacenter switch-mode power supplies (SMPS).



This CoolGaN 600V technology from Infineon based on Panasonic's patent is being unveiled. The latest device's family is driving 600V and it is optimized for high frequency, high-efficiency power conversion, which also reduces electromagnetic interference.

The IGOT60R070D1A from Infineon uses 600V GaN on Silicon E-mode High Electron Mobility Transistors (HEMTs) in a small outline (SO) package. The CoolGaN technology allows high switching frequency, which reduces energy loss. Moreover, the high frequency helps reduce the size and weight of the passive components.

CoolGaN technology allows the integration of an electrostatic discharge protection diode, produced using the same process as the HEMT transistor. The GaN and AlGaN layers are deposited by epitaxy on a silicon substrate. The enhancement-mode power GaN transistor has a p-HEMT structure. An ingenious field plate structure is processed in the metal layer.

This complete teardown analysis includes optical and SEM pictures of metal layers, delayering of the GaN, cross-section of the HEMT part and the diode part of the die. The report also provides an estimation of the production cost of the epitaxy, HEMT and the package.

Finally, the report compares the device with other CoolGaN family's devices and with 600V GaN on Si HEMTs from Panasonic.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview/Introduction

Executive Summary

Reverse Costing Methodology

2. Company Profile

Infineon

Products

3. Physical Analysis

Summary of the Physical Analysis

Package analysis

Package opening

Package cross-section

HEMT Die

HEMT die view & dimensions

HEMT die process

HEMT die cross-section

HEMT die process characteristic

4. Manufacturing Process

HEMT Die Front-End Process

HEMT Die Fabrication Unit

Final Test and Packaging Fabrication unit

5. Cost Analysis

Summary of the Cost Analysis

Yields Explanation and Hypotheses

HEMT Die

HEMT front-end cost

HEMT die probe test, thinning & dicing

HEMT wafer cost

HEMT die cost

Complete Device

Packaging cost

Final test cost

6. Price Analysis

Estimation of Selling Price

IGOT60R070D1A Component Price

7. Comparison

Comparison with Others Infineon's Components

Comparison Between Infineon and Panasonic

Companies Mentioned



Infineon

Panasonic

