Infineon and NEXT Biometrics Introduce Biometric Smart Card Reference Design

MUNICH and OSLO, Norway, Nov. 08, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY), the global leader in smart card payment solutions and NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, have joined together to create a reference design for biometric payment cards. The reference platform incorporates all necessary elements to develop and manufacture a smart card with a fingerprint sensor and helps card makers simplify their production processes and to shorten time-to-market for their offerings.

The use of biometrics for second factor authentication is the next big thing in payment card innovation following signatures, embossing, magnetic stripe and secure chip technologies. Instead of entering a PIN or showing an ID, the card holder authenticates by using a fingerprint sensor embedded on the card. The fingerprint information is stored on the card's secure element and not shared with any third party, thereby protecting the user's privacy. Fingerprint authentication is faster and easier than standard PIN-based EMV* transactions. It will also further reduce fraud, especially when multifunctional cards are deployed for personal social security payments. The false rejection rate is a convenience feature that measures how often the fingerprint of the authorized user is reliably recognized and not incorrectly rejected.

The biometric card reference design includes a biometric module, a secure element, an operating system with biometric and payment applets, as well as a recommended and proven pre-lamination and lamination method for manufacturing the card. This complete system solution enables secure biometric smart card payments with significantly reduced false rejection rates to below one percent.

"Infineon is committed to enable a secure and convenient payment experience enhanced by fingerprint authentication," said Bjoern Scharfen, Head of the product line Payment & Wearables at Infineon. "As a turnkey solution, the reference platform that Infineon jointly developed with NEXT will drive biometric innovations in the smart card industry and help make digital transactions easier and safer."

"By listening to our customers and focusing on their requirements, we've made it a priority to deliver the tools they need to speed the implementation and deployment of biometric smart card technology," said Ritu Favre, CEO of NEXT Biometrics. "With our leadership in large-area, flexible fingerprint sensor technology and Infineon's semiconductor expertise we're delivering a complete solution that can be used by smart card makers to add further innovation. By simplifying development, Infineon and NEXT are leading the way toward making the use of biometric smart cards pervasive worldwide."

The biometric smart card reference design will be demonstrated by the two companies at the upcoming APSCA Digital Payments South Asia conference in Mumbai, India, 13-14 November 2018.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon is the key to a better future. In the 2017 fiscal year (ending 30 September), the Company reported sales of around €7.1 billion with about 37,500 employees worldwide. Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

About NEXT Biometrics

NEXT provides advanced fingerprint sensor technology that delivers uncompromised security and accuracy for the best possible user experience in the smart card, government ID, access control and notebook markets. The company's patented NEXT Active Thermal™ principle allows the development of large, high quality fingerprint sensors in both rigid and flexible formats. NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (www.nextbiometrics.com) is headquartered in Oslo, with sales, support and development operations in Seattle, Silicon Valley, Taipei, Prague, Bengaluru and Shanghai.

*The EMV® Chip Specifications define globally valid requirements for chip-based payment solutions and acceptance terminals. They enable secure contact- and contactless applications and the use of other emerging payment technologies. Further information is available at: www.emvco.com

Media contact -- NEXT Biometrics:

Tom Beermann

tom.beermann@nextbiometrics.com

Investor contact -- NEXT Biometrics:

Knut Stalen

knut.stalen@nextbiometrics.com

Media Contact -- Infineon Technologies:

Karin Braeckle

karin.braeckle@infineon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/next-biometrics/r/infineon-and-next-biometrics-introduce-biometric-smart-card-reference-design,c2666806

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/10109/2666806/940901.pdf PDF http://news.cision.com/next-biometrics/i/infineon-750px,c2523538 infineon 750px

SOURCE NEXT Biometrics

Related Links

http://www.nextbiometrics.com

