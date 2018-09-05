Infinia ML Honored as One of the Triangle's "Best Places to Work"

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinia ML, an advanced machine learning company, will be honored in a ceremony today as one of the Triangle's "Best Places to Work." The Triangle Business Journal conveys the coveted award to companies with the highest levels of positive employee feedback on an independently-administered survey.

"Being named a Best Place to Work is an honor from our employees, and we're incredibly grateful for that," said CEO Robbie Allen. "We've made a commitment to our employees to create a productive work environment, support the health and wellness of all employees, and encourage every employee to pursue their educational goals."

The company, which has tripled in size since the beginning of 2018, recently moved into a larger office to accommodate growth.

Among Infinia ML's employee benefits is "Research Wednesdays," during which employees set aside client projects and focus on research to advance the field of machine learning. Employees also attend guest lectures about the cutting edge of machine learning and artificial intelligence.

"Employees are the lifeblood of any company," said TBJ Publisher Jason Christie. "These 50 companies have demonstrated belief that happy employees produce successful and thriving businesses."

Friday, September 7, 2018 | 11:30am –2:30pm

PNC Arena | 1400 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607

About Infinia ML

Infinia ML is a team of advanced machine learning experts helping enterprise clients reduce costs, increase efficiency, and achieve breakthroughs. Infinia ML serves industries from manufacturing and healthcare to marketing and human resources. The company's capabilities include natural language processing, recommendation engines, object detection, 3D image modeling, and anomaly detection.

The company is led by CEO Robbie Allen, an experienced AI entrepreneur, Chief Scientist Lawrence Carin, Ph.D., one of the world's most published machine learning experts and Duke University's Vice Provost for Research, and Executive Chairman and Carrick Capital Partners Managing Director Mike Salvino. Together, the Infinia ML team has produced 31 patents, 11 books, 7 Ph.D.s, and more than 575 published papers.

Learn more at InfiniaML.com.

