Infinite Electronics Earns Top 20 Spot on Orange County Business Journal's 2020 Book of Lists

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Electronics, Inc., a leading global supplier of electronic components, has earned a coveted spot, debuting as the 11th top-ranked telecommunications and wireless company on the Orange County Business Journal's (OCBJ) 2020 Book of Lists.

"We are thrilled to have earned this position on this year's OCBJ Book of Lists. Infinite is committed to continued growth, and we're excited to be recognized as a leading employer in our headquarters location of Orange County," explained Penny Cotner, President & CEO of Infinite Electronics.

The OCBJ Book of Lists is updated annually and companies are ranked by the number of employees located in Orange County. This year, Infinite Electronics was placed at number 11 on the list for companies in the telecommunications & wireless sector. This is the company's first time earning a spot on the list. Other companies that made this year's list in the telecommunications & wireless category include Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands. Our portfolio brands, including Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Aiconics, INC Installs, and ShowMe Cables, are technology specialists, offering broad inventories of engineering-grade product, paired with expert technical support, and same-day shipping.

For more information on Infinite Electronics and its family of brands, please visit the company's website at www.infiniteelectronics.com

