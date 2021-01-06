Infinite Electronics, Inc. Announces Acquisition of NavePoint

NavePoint products and talented team members add to Infinite's existing networking equipment capabilities and services and share a common customer value proposition of satisfying the product and technical support needs of customers requiring urgent and reliable service. Under Infinite's leadership and management support, NavePoint will continue to operate as an independent brand within the overall Infinite family of brands. The company's president, Evan Schoenberg, will join the Infinite leadership team and will continue to lead NavePoint's day-to-day operations. "We are excited for this merger as it will enable NavePoint to grow and expand our product portfolio and our reach to more customers, while also improving our current service to existing customers," said Schoenberg.

"We are very excited to welcome NavePoint and the team to Infinite Electronics and our portfolio of high-performing brands. The addition of NavePoint is a nice compliment to our existing networking product offering and provides a unique opportunity to expand our technical reach to data center customers, corporate office buildings and other industries. NavePoint products expand Infinite's current portfolio in high-quality racks and cabinets, rack shelving, accessories and more. As we integrate the brand and the team we see great opportunities ahead while we remain focused on delivering outstanding service and support to the customers we collectively serve," said Penny Cotner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Infinite Electronics.

For additional information about Infinite Electronics, Inc. and its brands, please visit www.infiniteelectronics.com .

For more information about NavePoint, please visit www.navepoint.com.

About Infinite Electronics, Inc.:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics International, Inc. offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical, data center, and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMe Cables, INC Installs, Integra Optics, and NavePoint. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

About NavePoint:

NavePoint is a fast-growing online retailer, specializing in high quality, affordable networking racks, cabinets, cables, and accessories used in applications for data centers, IT closets, office and home networks, A/V installations and more.

