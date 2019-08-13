Infinite Electronics, Inc. Earns 2018 Boeing Performance Excellence Award
Boeing's Silver-Level Supplier Excellence Award Presented to Irvine, California's Infinite Electronics
Aug 13, 2019, 13:17 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Electronics, Inc., a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands, announced today that it has received a 2018 Boeing Performance Excellence Award.
The Boeing Company issues this award annually to recognize suppliers who have achieved superior performance. Infinite Electronics maintained a Silver composite performance rating for each month of the 12-month performance period, from Oct. 1, 2017 to Sept. 30, 2018.
This year, 382 suppliers achieved either a Gold- or Silver-level Boeing Performance Excellence Award. Infinite Electronics was among 300 suppliers to be awarded the Silver-level of recognition.
"We are honored to receive the Boeing Performance Excellence Award; it is testament to our on-time delivery, in-stock availability, product quality and outstanding customer service. Providing best in class technical service and a wide range of in-stock products is fundamental for the continued success of our customers and for meeting their urgent needs for electronic components," said Laurie Addison, Vice President of Marketing.
To learn more about the Boeing Performance Excellence Award, visit http://www.boeingsuppliers.com/awards.html
For additional information about Infinite Electronics, Inc. and its brands, please visit www.infiniteelectronics.com.
About Infinite Electronics:
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.
