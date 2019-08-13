Infinite Electronics, Inc. Earns 2018 Boeing Performance Excellence Award

This year, 382 suppliers achieved either a Gold- or Silver-level Boeing Performance Excellence Award. Infinite Electronics was among 300 suppliers to be awarded the Silver-level of recognition.

"We are honored to receive the Boeing Performance Excellence Award; it is testament to our on-time delivery, in-stock availability, product quality and outstanding customer service. Providing best in class technical service and a wide range of in-stock products is fundamental for the continued success of our customers and for meeting their urgent needs for electronic components," said Laurie Addison, Vice President of Marketing.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

