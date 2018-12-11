Infinite Electronics, Inc. Welcomes New Vice President of Product Management

Gabriel brings to the company more than 25 years of experience in the electronics components industry, serving in various senior management positions including General Manger at ST Microelectronics, Vice President of Business Development and Strategy at Smiths Connectors, and President of Smiths Interconnect Devices. His leadership and product line management experience drove growth within these companies by focusing on developing and expanding product portfolios through internal product development and private labeling.

Gabriel has a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from INSA in Lyon, France and a Master's degree in Strategic Management from HEC in Paris, France.

"The addition of Gabriel to the Infinite team is very exciting. His skills and experience, along with his strong track record of delivering results, are perfectly aligned with Infinite's product and technology growth strategy," said David Quinn, Infinite Electronics' Executive Vice President of Business Development and Strategy.

Gabriel will be based at Infinite Electronics' Irvine, Calif. location where he will oversee Product Management for the company's global operations.

For additional information about Infinite Electronics, please visit www.infiniteelectronics.com.



About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands. Our portfolio brands are specialists within their respective product set, offering broad inventories of engineering-grade product, paired with expert technical support and same day shipping. Over 100,000 customers across a diverse set of markets rely upon Infinite Electronics to stock and reliably ship urgently needed products every day. Operating under the Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, Aiconics and Show Me Cables brand names, Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

