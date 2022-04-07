Infinite Electronics to Have One Tree Planted for Every Online Order

Infinite Partners with One Tree Planted to Increase Sustainability Efforts

IRVINE, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Electronics, Inc., a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of recognized brands, announced today that it has partnered with One Tree Planted, an environmental charity that supports reforestation worldwide.

For the month of April, Infinite Electronics will donate one tree to be planted for every online order placed from its e-commerce brands: Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas and Aiconics. Customers simply place an online order for any dollar amount, and a tree will be planted.

Planting trees is one of the best ways to combat the damaging effects of climate change. Trees help clean the air we breathe, filter the water we drink and provide habitat to more than 80 percent of the world's terrestrial biodiversity. Trees also have tremendous social impact by providing jobs to more than 1.6 billion people, empowering women in underdeveloped nations and supporting communities devastated by environmental damage.

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that was founded in 2014 and has planted more than 16 million trees in 28 countries. For more information, visit https://onetreeplanted.org/.

For more information about Infinite Electronics, please visit www.infiniteelectronics.com.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company, and offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

