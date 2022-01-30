Infiniti and Beyond - Infiniti Research Ltd. is Proud to support Delivery Hero on their Procurement Journey!

"We were able to recommend them optimal pricing with the best SLA's so that we could achieve a particular volume of purchase for an ideal mix of solutions," says Alexandre Klimis, VP Sales Procurement and Sourcing; Infiniti Research.

Alexandre Klimis, VP Sales Procurement, and Sourcing, Infiniti Research, were interviewed for Issue 28 of the CPO Strategy Magazine, and Infiniti Research is featured on pages 74 & 75. CPO Strategy is a globally trusted resource for Procurement professionals entrusted with leading transformations strategies within their organizations.

This is an honor for Infiniti Research to be featured in CPO Strategy magazine. Infiniti Research, remains focused and will continue to provide clients with vital information and guidance.

Procurement Intelligence to the Infiniti

Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions with 18 years of experience in delivering custom market solutions. Infiniti Research is a true market leader, always ahead of the game with everything it does.

We pride ourselves on our ability to change and expand all the time. We are an organization that's always one step ahead, our AI keeps track of things in close to real time and has played a huge part in helping our clients such as Delivery Hero with industry-specific roadmaps with smart future market forecasts.

This in-depth procurement intelligence report has helped us grow into one of the industry's leading players amid thousands of competitors.

SpendEdge's Path towards Infiniti

Infiniti's core values, such as course ethics and GDPR compliance, allow us to handle sensitive information effectively. SpendEdge can understand their culture and recognize their needs through our ongoing communication with clients. Client satisfaction is measured through SpendEdge's unique scoring system.

Our client services include a global presence, a smart-ready product, and the flexibility to meet their requirements in a manner that suits their needs. Thus, delivering the best results to clients allows SpendEdge to stay ahead of its competition.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your great passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

