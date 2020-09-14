InfiniTrak LLC Becomes a GS1 US Solution Partner

TOLEDO, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InfiniTrak LLC has become a member of the GS1 US Solution Partner Program, a designation signifying a commitment to delivering services and solutions that enable quick, efficient and accurate GS1 Standards implementation.

GS1 US® is an information standards organization that brings industry communities together to improve supply-chain business processes through the adoption and implementation of GS1 Standards. The GS1 System of Standards, the most widely used information standards in the world, uniquely identifies products, services, assets and locations worldwide to support supply chain visibility and efficiency. The GS1 US Solution Partner Program facilitates the implementation of GS1 Standards by connecting users with solution providers that have proven standards expertise.

InfiniTrak LLC is a cloud-based Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) compliance solution provider with advanced functionality to improve Return on Investment (ROI) for the pharmaceutical industry. InfiniTrak's intuitive solution was designed to cover all DSCSA requirements now through 2023 and beyond. They bring vast experience in pharmaceutical biotechnology, supply chain management, information technology and regulatory compliance to the creation of innovative and cutting-edge solutions.

"Becoming a GS1 US Solution Partner is a great opportunity for both organizations," said Mark Tate, president. "Our team of experts offer guidance and support to customers implementing GS1 Standards by providing in-depth knowledge, expert resources and invaluable tools to help them gain supply chain visibility and efficiencies." InfiniTrak looks forward to working with GS1 US to increase its exposure to healthcare organizations and retail pharmacy chains of all sizes.

For more information on the GS1 US Solution Partner program, please visit https://www.gs1us.org/what-we-do/partners. Please visit https://www.infinitrak.us/ to learn more about InfiniTrak's products and service capabilities.

About InfiniTrak

InfiniTrak is a pioneer and industry leader in track and trace technology. InfiniTrak was created with the dispenser in mind, focusing on DSCSA compliance and ROI functionality to improve margins with greater inventory visualization and controls. The company has a full range of solutions available as an enterprise suite or individual modules to complement existing systems. InfiniTrak is the preferred provider for a vast array of leading Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs), Pharmacy Services Administrative Organizations (PSAOs) and numerous healthcare Co-op's as well as a member of many state pharmacy organizations, hospital associations and NACDS.

