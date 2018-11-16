Infinitus (China) awarded Top Employer China for fourth consecutive year

As a global certification company, the Top Employers Institute recognizes leading employers around the world by assessing what the employer offers the employee across nine categories: Talent Strategy, Workforce Planning, On-boarding, Learning & Development, Performance Management, Leadership Development, Career & Succession Management, Compensation & Benefits and Culture. The questionnaire includes more than 600 HR policies or practices. Infinitus outrivaled others following a strict assessment process.

Infinitus is committed to creating a "feel good", innovative working atmosphere for its employees, encouraging them to perform to their full potential, which in turn, creates a team of dedicated employees and outstanding business results.

Given the ever-changing business environment and fierce market competition, Infinitus has optimized organizational efficiency in a move to enhance enterprise-wide autonomy and competitiveness as well as overall agility.

Infinitus has rolled out the I Coach mobile phone operating system that is designed to help the company develop a culture that supports and inspires coaching. The company uses the mobile OS to combine coaching with daily activities by breaking through the boundaries that separate the superior and subordinate levels as well as the functions of the two, in addition to supporting the coaching and interaction between employees anytime, anywhere. Infinitus also launched a flagship program with a focus on leadership development. The program aims to help mid-level managers develop their leadership skills and abilities in resolving business issues. The company has also built a cross-functional learning platform by integrating HR training resources to facilitate each employee's career development path.

Infinitus' years of participation in the Top Employer China selection is part of its goal to continue improving and adjusting its strategies and practices via partnerships with authoritative third-party organizations and by continuously upgrading the working environment and fine tuning the customer experience. The reward is a result of its efforts and reaffirms recognition by independent third parties of the company's approach to talent development. It will help Infinitus consolidate its position as a good employer, attract more skilled talents and facilitate its sustainable development.

