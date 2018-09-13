Infinitus (China) Named Best Employer-China for the Sixth Time

Aon Hewitt's China Best Employers have a high level of employee engagement, a good employer brand, effective leadership and a high performance culture. The survey is recognized as one of the most comprehensive and authoritative employer assessment in Asia Pacific thanks to its professionalism and objectivity. Up to 110 local and international firms across 14 industries competed for the coveted awards with only thirteen firms including Infinitus standing out from the competition.

The survey's panel of judges attributed Infinitus' win to what the firm has insisted on: despite huge changes to the external environment, Infinitus has been committed to passion for entrepreneurship by proactively exploring new approaches to engaging in development, adapting to an ever-changing business environment, optimizing organizational efficiency and facilitating implementation of corporate strategies. The firm has also been a strong advocate of the "Autopilot Leadership Model" and views the contributions made by its most talented employees combined with teamwork as the most important elements. By abiding to six guiding principles, "choosing the right talent", "a high trust environment", "a highly effective team", "common goal", "effective empowerment" and "coaching and cultivating talent", employees can unleash their full potential and feel exhilarated, and, in turn, attract individuals of the highest caliber to its workforce while ensuring sustainable development.

Mr. Peter Zhang, Aon Hewitt Greater China CEO said, "As the era of digital economy evolves, organizations are increasingly focusing on the development of their capabilities in terms of innovation and the improvement in their organizational capabilities with the aim of addressing challenges efficiently. Our Best Employer research shows that the organizational efficiency and effectiveness are one of the critical business challenges that CEOs consider as factors impacting an organization's success." He added, "The top management at companies now should focus on enhancing their organizations' acumen in responding to external changes by improving their digital leadership, empowering and stimulating their best employees by enhancing their organizational agility, continuously helping redefine corporate culture by fostering innovations, as well as promoting the development of women's leadership."

Infinitus has been competing for the coveted award for years with the aim of continuously improving and adjusting their strategy and practice based on evaluations by third-party professionals.

In 2017, when the business environment changed quickly and the competition became fiercer, Infinitus analyzed and evaluated its organizational capabilities in performance management with the goal of strengthening enterprise-wide autonomy and competitiveness. As a result, the company defined three key approaches to improving its performance management: optimizing the setting of goals, setting standards for performance coaching and diversifying performance evaluation tools. Infinitus has rolled out the I Coach mobile phone operating system that is designed to help the company develop a culture that supports and inspires coaching. The company uses the mobile OS to combine coaching with daily activities by breaking through the boundaries that separate the superior and subordinate levels as well as the functions of the two, in addition to supporting the coaching and interaction between employees anytime, anywhere. Infinitus also launched a flagship program with a focus on leadership development. The business issues-oriented program aims to help mid-level managers develop their leadership skills and abilities in resolving business issues.

Mr. Gary Huang, Vice President of Infinitus (China) Company Ltd, said when he received the award on behalf of the company: "The biggest challenge facing companies today is not external competition, but their own 'premature senility' and failure to continue creating value for their customers. Infinitus has been encouraging employee innovation and optimizes organizational efficiency, which, in turn, enables employees to live up to their full potential in a 'feel good' atmosphere and respond to market changes and customer expectations in a timely manner. We will keep moving forward on the right track."

SOURCE Infinitus (China) Company Ltd.