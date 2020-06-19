Infinitus Holds Standardized Operation Awareness Day for the Fourth Consecutive Year

The live stream event was part of a series of the live broadcasting activities with the goal of serving the consumers' interest launched by China Consumer Journal. In addition, an online chat room was open on the live broadcast platform to interact with the audience in real time.

Infinitus also took June as Infinitus Standardized Operation Awareness Month, as the company's branches and specialty stores collaboratively roll out standardization-themed events across China.

Promoting the development of the market through standardized operations

China Consumer Journal deputy chief editor Yang Lijun said in his speech that Infinitus had partnered with China Consumer Journal to host the Standardized Operation Awareness Day event, in an effort to persuade other companies to take the necessary steps to resume work and production while focusing on standardized operations, in a move to jointly create a good consumption environment.

Infinitus (China) Company Ltd. senior vice president Huang Jianlong emphasized that embracing change is a necessary step to foster the future of industry. He said, "The COVID-19 epidemic forced all industries to change their way of thinking, and to innovate. In line with the trend, Infinitus will take the initiative to change, accelerate digital transformation, focus on the value of products, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers with higher standards of compliance."

Building integrity in business and boosting consumer confidence

To better implement company policy regarding standardized operations, Infinitus invited several media observers at the 2019 edition of the event. The observers, via a video hookup, shared their insights into Infinitus' efforts in ensuring standard operations and safe production in the past year. This time, Infinitus also invited ten mainstream media outlets to be the observers for the company's transparency.

During the event, Shaanxi, Shanxi and Shanghai, the three branches of Infinitus made video connection with the main venue. The local distributors and the representatives from local authorities expressed support for the company's efforts in standardizing operations.

Finally, a ceremony to celebrate Infinitus' participation in Xinhua News Agency's credit information platform was held during the event. At the invitation of China Economic Information Service (CEIS), an affiliated organization of Xinhua News Agency, Infinitus (China) and its 30 branches across the country formally joined the credit information platform in June 2020. During the ceremony, Infinitus was granted a certification by Zhang Meng, general manager of the Guangdong branch of CEIS.

"Only companies that truly respect consumers and constantly create value for them can survive and grow in the long term," added Mr. Huang. "Companies cannot meet people's health and employment needs unless they strictly implement integrity and standardized operation policies. Infinitus will keep explore the concept and practice of standardized operations in the future."

