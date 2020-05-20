Infinitus Launches Social Responsibility Day Event on May 20

It marks the second consecutive year that Infinitus officially held this event. This year, the COVID-19 disease has increased the general public awareness of health and wellbeing. Committed to the corporate culture and values, Infinitus actively participates in the fight against COVID-19 despite the epidemic impact to itself. As part of the event, Infinitus launched The Days Fighting Against COVID-19 series posters that feature the company's frontline employees all over the country. The posters detail how Infinitus resumed operations and production, to meet the needs of the customers, and how Infinitus worked with organizations from a variety of industries to support frontline in combating the virus.

Online Talk show

The event also invited leading health professionals to elaborate on the development trends of health industry for a post COVID-19 world online. According to the professionals' opinions, by addressing challenges caused by the epidemic, responsible firms will be well positioned with greater growth potential and more business opportunities.

Zhou Bangyong, Deputy Director-General of the China Health Care Association, said, "Health is not a matter of words, but depends on actions. We should consciously safeguard our lives from the coronavirus and be the first person responsible for our own health. By getting through the epidemic and building the Belt and Road health corridor, manufacturers of traditional Chinese medicines and health products can look forward to accelerating their expansion into international markets."

"The COVID-19 epidemic is indeed a crisis for all, but it also brings opportunities as it has prompted unprecedented attention to health," stated Huang Jianlong, Vice Chairman of Si Li Ji Ren Foundation and Senior Vice President of Infinitus. "As a member of the health industry, Infinitus will intensify popularization of health concepts and improve public health by providing high-quality health products and services."

Infinitus has continuously promoted the 5.20 Social Responsibility Day events for years. With ongoing practices both online and offline, Infinitus aims to help build a better and healthier world, with love.

SOURCE Infinitus (China) Company Ltd.