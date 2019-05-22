Infinitus launches the 5.20 Infinitus Social Responsibility Day and issues its 12th CSR report

A number of distinguished guests attended the event, including Li Ling, vice director of China Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment; Zhuang Youlin, vice inspector of Guangdong Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese; Li Yufen, secretary of Party Committee of Social Organizations of Jiangmen and deputy researcher of Jiangmen Civil Affairs Bureau; Zhou Weizhong, director of China Enterprise Research Center at Central University of Finance and Economics and professor at Business School; Han Bin, executive secretary of United Nations Global Compact Network China; Huang Jianlong, vice chairman of Si Li Ji Ren Foundation and senior vice president of Infinitus; Zhang Qian, director-general of Si Li Ji Ren Foundation and media affairs director of Infinitus; and Liu Li, Infinitus distributor representative. The event boasted over 240,000 online viewers on that day.

Infinitus launches the 5.20 Social Responsibility Day following two years of preparation

In 2017, Infinitus established the 5.20 Social Responsibility Day Initiative Committee in cooperation with the Corporate Citizen Committee of the China Association of Social Workers, SynTao, Ant Financial, Yili Group, Bayer China, FAW Group, L'Oreal China, Anta Group and Wang Lao Ji.

In 2018, Sammy Lee, CPPCC National Committee member and chairman of LKK Health Products Group (LKKHPG) proposed the establishment of a nationwide Social Responsibility Day that advocates that "the community is more important than an individual", in a move to enhance public awareness of social responsibility and further engagement in social responsibility by both companies and individuals.

This year, along with 5.20 Infinitus Social Responsibility Day, Infinitus released its 12th Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, detailing the company's practices in fulfilling its social responsibilities in six areas: health, quality, employees, partners, environment and community, as part of its efforts to respond to the concerns and expectations of consumers and the wider society in a forthright and transparent manner.

Infinitus holds consumer experience event at manufacturing facilities to underline the company's commitment to quality and social responsibility

On the same day, a consumer experience event was concurrently held in Infinitus' Xinhui and Yingkou manufacturing facilities, at which consumers were invited to visit the facilities and witness the company's ongoing commitment to quality throughout the transparent manufacturing process. The field visit gave the visitors an opportunity to understand Infinitus' quality initiative whereby an error rate of 1% is considered to be a 100% failure. The visitors shared their feelings in real time during the live event.

"We find it easy for consumers to trace the origin of the raw materials that go into a product and learn about each of the planting and manufacturing processes by scanning the QR code, assuring them of the quality of products they purchase," said a visitor to the Xinhui facility. "We witnessed Infinitus' ongoing commitment to quality during the tour of the facility as we learned about the product testing procedures there as part of the company's strict process during the manufacturing of each bottle of oral liquid," noted a visitor to the Yingkou facility.

Attendees unveil the 5.20 Social Responsibility Day Manifesto in terms of social responsibility engagement

Public awareness of social responsibility needs to be raised with government guidance, industry promotion, corporate practices and social participation. The increase in the level of engagement in corporate social responsibility has played a crucial role in contributing to economic development, social stability and human well-being as the companies that make the products and provide the services that we consume are an important part of society as well as a key component of the ecosystem that makes up the overall market. For a business, it is their social responsibility to provide quality products and services, care for their employees, achieve a win-win situation with suppliers, create a harmonious environment and benefit the community.

Several guests expressed their expectations for 5.20 Social Responsibility Day onsite. The event concluded with Mr. Huang Jianlong, vice chairman of Si Li Ji Ren Foundation and senior vice president of Infinitus, and the trustees of Si Li Ji Ren Foundation, together with Ms. Liu Li, Infinitus distributor representative, reading the 5.20 Social Responsibility Day Manifesto together. The manifesto promises to:

"Actively respond to the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals by promoting the sustainable development of the industry and the wider society through creating a healthy life-balanced public welfare brand and engage in social responsibility activities in six areas: health, quality, employees, partners, environment and community."

With the hosting of 5.20 Social Responsibility Day, Infinitus hopes to increase the awareness of social responsibility and enhance cohesion across the organization, in a move to promote the healthy development of the industry and protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers by creating a fair, safe and stable market environment. The company plans to establish 5.20 Social Responsibility Day as an annual event held on May 20, with a focus on responsibility-themed events in various forms designed to highlight the importance of engaging in corporate social responsibility.

Appendix: Excerpts from guest speeches

"With the hosting of the 5.20 Social Responsibility Day, we hope to increase the awareness of social responsibility and enhance cohesion across the organization, in a move to promote the healthy development of the industry and protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers by creating a fair, safe and stable market environment. I call for establishing May 20 as a "social responsibility day" for the whole industry, in a move to enhance the image of what it means to act responsibly, promote the healthy development of the industry and create something that is beneficial to society."

-- Huang Jianlong, Vice Chairman of Si Li Ji Ren Foundation and Senior Vice President of Infinitus (China) Company Ltd.

"Infinitus started early, took a practical approach while emphasizing communication as a key component in fulfilling its social responsibility. Today's Social Responsibility Day event demonstrated Infinitus' openness, transparency and straight-forwardness and played an important role in increasing the awareness of Infinitus' social responsibility engagement, minimizing the likelihood of having the efforts misunderstood while creating a more harmonious external environment for development. We believe that this will also inspire and mobilize more companies to focus more on communicating with their stakeholders, helping increase the level of trust and enhance their image."

-- Li Ling, Vice Director of China Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment

"Poverty alleviation efforts cannot achieve decisive progress without the engagement of social forces. We hope that more charities and companies can consciously fulfill their social responsibility and actively participate in the fight against poverty."

-- Li Yufen, Secretary of Party Committee of Social Organizations of Jiangmen and Deputy Researcher of Jiangmen Civil Affairs Bureau

"Infinitus continues taking concrete steps towards its commitment to social responsibility as the firm believes social responsibility is inherent to the company's sustainable development rather than a burden, and as a result, every and each business should indentify a point connecting itself with the fulfilling of corporate social responsibility."

-- Zhou Weizhong, Director of China Enterprise Research Center at Central University of Finance and Economics and Professor at Business School

"I'm excited about Infinitus' long-term commitment to social responsibility. We look forward to the company's wider impact on the community with its social responsibility endeavors and its new solutions for furthering the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals."

-- Han Bin, Executive Secretary of United Nations Global Compact Network China

"With the release of the latest annual CSR report, we aim to help our employees discover the significance of their work and our partners understand the value of us as a company while strengthening the community's trust in us by telling a meaningful story about the fulfillment of responsibility frankly and transparently."

-- Zhang Qian, Director-General of Si Li Ji Ren Foundation and Media Affairs Director of Infinitus (China) Company Ltd.

"I'm making a call for all our business partners to insist on the core values represented by the firm's Si Li Ji Ren philosophy ("the interests of all should be considered before taking any action"), proactively protect the rights of consumers and provide them with better products and services, while fulfilling our social responsibility and working together with Infinitus to create a harmonious business environment."

-- Liu Li, Infinitus distributor representative

