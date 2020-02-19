Infinitus releases 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report promoting a healthy lifestyle

The report reveals Infinitus's track record over the past year in responding to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in six areas: health, quality, employees, partners, environment and community.

Health - As a key player in the health sector, responsibility for the health of all is Infinitus's primary mission. In 2019, Infinitus released the China's National Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Health Index Report for the fourth consecutive year; through experience events that were hosted in connection with branded vehicles stationed in 7 cities across China, Infinitus impelled more than 500,000 people to attach importance to the "Four Rational Habits" to a healthy lifestyle; and, through various walking events that Infinitus promoted both online and offline, encouraged people to walk 10,000 steps every day.

Quality - Infinitus abides by the concept of "100-1=0" quality management (if the quality is at all less than perfect, then one has failed in one's mission), actively seeks out collaboration worldwide on extensive scientific research. It also host the "Tracing Source Trip" event for the sixth consecutive year.

Employees - Infinitus provides a "happy" working atmosphere and an established compensation and benefits program, while promoting the "Autopilot Leadership Model" (an unique management model of the company) and empowering employees' personal growth.

Partners - Infinitus ran the "6-16 Infinitus Standardized Operation Awareness Day" for the third time, in addition to implementing a series of standardized management protocols.

Environment - Infinitus adopts several measures to protect the environment, including the use of "green" packaging and delivery by electric vehicles.

Community - Infinitus initiates several welfare programs, including Si Li Ji Ren Education Dream Support Program, Si Li Ji Ren · New Sunshine Ward School and Infinitus Happy Football Program, through the Si Li Ji Ren Foundation. As of the end of last year, the Si Li Ji Ren Education Dream Support Program, which has been held for 7 years, had invested 21.645 million yuan (approx. US$3.10 million) in providing funding for 1,292 students in 30 provinces across China.

2020 is the first year of Infinitus's fifth Five-Year Development Plan. Infinitus said in the report that the company will adhere to the core values of Si Li Ji Ren (Consider everyone's interest before taking action), the "healthy life" principle and the "Five Ones" social responsibility system - one set of core values (Si Li Ji Ren), one corporate social responsibility report, one Si Li Ji Ren Foundation, one team of volunteers and one group of Infinitus Innovative CSR Programs, with the goal of giving back to the community and contributing to a healthier China.

SOURCE Infinitus (China) Company Ltd.