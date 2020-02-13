Infinity Drain® Introduces Game-Changing Custom Stainless Steel Shower Base

"From the 512 linear drains customized for the TWA hotel at the JFK Airport to the bathrooms and spas at the renowned One57 building located in the epicenter of New York, we have worked with the best in the business to meticulously craft customized drain systems that match exact specifications in a range of applications," notes Jonathan Brill, President of Infinity Drain.

"We're excited to offer another innovative, customizable solution that makes shower installation a far more seamless experience."

The new shower base also dramatically reduces the amount of time required to install a new bathroom shower and decreases the need for trade coordination. Because it is ready to tile, pre-sloped and does not require additional waterproofing on the walls, it eliminates many time consuming steps that traditional methods require. In addition to being customizable, additional features of the Shower Base include a curb or curbless option and the ability to use any grate style or tile insert.

"Our dedication to innovation continues to keep Infinity Drain top of mind among interior designers, builders and discerning consumers around the world," notes Brill. "This product offers substantial time savings and peace of mind for specifiers installing multiple showers."

Infinity Drain® Custom Stainless Steel Shower Base Features

Stainless steel shower base is completely waterproof.

Additional waterproofing on wall is optional.

Ready to tile.

Available with any grate style or tile insert.

Curb or curbless option.

Lifetime guarantee.

Custom Sizing.

Plumbing code compliant for use as prefabricated shower receptor.

IAPMO tested to IAPMO PS-106-2015 standard.

Integrated drain body.

With a 6" sleeve on foundation, the 2" no hub connection through slab allows for 2" variance in any direction.

Shower base sets shower framing for exact wall to wall installation.

Factory flood tested as per UPC and IPC standards

About Infinity Drain

For over a decade, Infinity Drain has established itself as a leader in design-centric decorative shower drains with a reputation of unsurpassed quality. From hand polishing decorative grates to custom fabrication – all at the exacting specifications of customers, Infinity Drain offers the broadest selection of decorative choices and installation options. Its award-winning designs and innovations, including the Site Sizable® linear drain, continue to shape barrier-free bathroom design. In commercial applications, Infinity Drain is revolutionizing bathroom installation with its completely waterproof Custom Stainless Steel Shower Base backed with an original owner lifetime guarantee. Infinity Drain products are proudly fabricated in Long Island, NY, USA. For additional information, visit infinitydrain.com.

