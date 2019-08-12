Infinity from Marvin Ranked No. 1 In J.D. Power Study

WARROAD, Minn., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity from Marvin earned No. 1 for customer satisfaction in J.D. Power's 2019 Windows and Patio Doors Satisfaction Study in the manufacturer segment. The study measures satisfaction among customers based on performance in three factors: appearance and design features, operational performance and durability, and warranty.

Infinity from Marvin, which is the company's premier line of replacement windows and doors, ranked highest, with a satisfaction score of 890 based on a 1,000-point scale.

"We're not focused on being the biggest window and door replacement company — we're focused on being the best," said Dan Marvin, president of Infinity from Marvin. "Earning the No. 1 position on the J.D. Power customer satisfaction study is wonderful recognition of our team's continual efforts to make every step of replacing your windows as simple as possible and backing it up with innovative products and timeless design."

The global leader in consumer insights surveyed 2,913 customers who purchased windows or patio doors within the previous 12 months in three performance areas. The study was fielded January-May 2019. For more information about the J.D. Power 2019 Windows and Patio Doors Satisfaction Study, visit www.jdpower.com.

About Infinity from Marvin

Infinity from Marvin offers homeowners a premier line of Ultrex® fiberglass replacement windows and doors with distinctive design. Infinity proudly partners with independent retailers, hand-selected for their expertise, to provide homeowners with a hassle-free window replacement installation experience. Visit InfinityWindows.com to learn more.



Marvin is a fourth-generation family-owned and -operated business, headquartered in Warroad, Minnesota, with more than 5,500 employees across 15 cities in North America. The Marvin portfolio of products for builders, architects and homeowners is designed to provide exceptional solutions for any project with a focus on creating better ways of living. Visit Marvin.com to learn more.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

