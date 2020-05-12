Infinity Healthcare Staffing Agency: An Innovative Staffing Solution

NEWARK, N.J., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Healthcare Staffing Agency has officially entered into the healthcare industry by providing healthcare workers a stable career, and a flexible schedule. With the healthcare industry growing yearly, we are able to provide individuals a stable career of their choice. While operating as a staffing agency, easing the stress of many facilities and hospitals by fulfilling the requirements to operate smoothly is our goal.

During a global health pandemic, acute and rehab facilities and many hospitals find it difficult to obtain the appropriate staff to care for many of their patients. That is where we come in. With our large platform of healthcare workers, we are able to fulfill many of their needs. We are able to provide a vast amount of opportunities where many healthcare individuals can grow in their career.

"Our recruiters are able to fulfill all healthcare staffing needs, while making sure that both the workers and the patients have been satisfied, and this is only the beginning," says Karan Amin, CEO and President of Infinity Healthcare Staffing Agency.

What is Infinity Healthcare Staffing Agency?

We are an innovative staffing agency that has changed to meet the current needs of many individuals. We are here to revolutionize the healthcare market nationally by providing skilled workers and top of the line consultation. If you are a healthcare worker, submit your application today, and a recruiter will be in touch with you right away. Find your dream career with us! If you are a facility or hospital in need of healthcare staff, contact us today and we will make sure to take care of you! Visit us at infinityhcstaffing.com for more information.

