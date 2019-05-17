Infinity Trading Corp.'s Hearing Against Amazon for Non-Payment is Imminent.

NEW YORK, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Trading Corp., a NY wholesaler, filed for arbitration against Amazon because Amazon refuses to pay for products it ordered from Infinity and then sold to consumers. Infinity Trading Corp. is represented by Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C.

On May 22-24, 2019 in Seattle, this NY business stands up to Amazon.com.1

Amazon ordered goods from an Amazon approved supplier in New York

Amazon received complaints that the products were counterfeit

Amazon continued to sell the products to consumers while refusing to pay the vendor for the goods….resulting in windfall profits to Amazon on those units.

Amazon sells millions of products and also allows millions of others to sell products through its website. When Amazon sells products itself, it purchases inventory from Amazon Vendors.

Amazon obtains inventory to sell to consumers via Purchase Orders. Amazon Vendors fulfill Amazon's purchase orders. Amazon Vendors are often middle-men for Amazon. Products are often shipped directly from factories to Amazon without any inspection by Amazon Vendors.

It is not uncommon for Amazon to receive complaints that products Amazon delivered to consumers are counterfeit.

The NY Amazon Vendor in the case was unaware of the extent of the complaints, continued filling Amazon's purchase orders and expected Amazon to pay for the inventory. Amazon continued re-selling the goods despite complaints that the products were counterfeit.

Even though Amazon received payment from consumers, Amazon refuses to pay for the goods.

CJ is a partner of Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., a law firm that helps people and companies that sell products on Amazon.com. CJ authored six books for Amazon Sellers. The firm maintains the largest depository of information in the world for Amazon Sellers at AmazonSellersLawyer.com. CJ and his partner Anthony Famularo, Esq., have been quoted in media around the world, Anthony testified before the California legislature, and they teach over 20,000 Amazon Sellers each year about business and intellectual property issues at Amazon Seller trade shows around the world.

1 Infinity Trading Corp. LLC et al. v. Amazon Services LLC, American Arb. Assoc. Case No. 01-18-002-4903

