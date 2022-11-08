INFINOX Publishes Q3 Report, Showing Impressive Growth in Social Account Acquisition

NASSAU, Bahamas, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning online broker INFINOX has recently published Q3 data for 2022, pointing to an impressive rise in client acquisition, as compared to Q2 of this year, and to Q3 of 2021. According to the data, INFINOX has managed to attract more new users globally in the mentioned quarter, both to its trading platform and to its state-of-the-art social trading tool, IX Social .

The data shows a spike in the number of new accounts opened globally on IX Social. There was a rise of almost 30% in new IX Social accounts in Q3 of 2022, when compared to new accounts in Q2 of the same year. When comparing Q3 of 2022 to that of 2021, a surge of over 75% can be noted.

The new, social trader takes over

When asked regarding these numbers, Head of Sales at INFINOX Sam Chaney cited the main trigger as a change in the online trading scene, mostly visible in what they call the 'new trader'.

"We're talking about a new type of trader - one who is younger and more growth-oriented when it comes to online trading," remarked Chaney, "and this is especially prominent in the Middle East and Arab-speaking world. The 'new trader' sees this platform as a long-term opportunity, rather than the conservative trader who viewed online trading as a short-term activity - and even a competition between traders. Our IX Social tool fits like a glove to this trader, because it offers them a community in which they can discuss market movements, understand the dynamics and even get inspired by other traders. Basically, it is a win-win situation."

About INFINOX

Serving traders globally with offices in 15 countries, INFINOX was founded in 2009 and has been at the forefront of the industry from its establishment. Thousands of clients across the world trade a full range of asset classes with INFINOX , such as forex, equities, commodities, and crypto.

The INFINOX brand was built on the cornerstones of integrity and trust. Customers who work with the broker gain access to a wide range of tools, including the IX Social platform, alongside market news, up-to-date analysis, extensive customer support, and more.

"We will continue to develop our IX Social tool, so as to make sure it serves the needs of the 'new trader' in the most optimal manner," added Chaney.

