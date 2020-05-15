Inflammatory Syndrome and COVID-19: What Do Parents Need to Know?

In the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic , parents and physicians were heartened to hear that the disease was sparing children. Most kids had mild, moderate or asymptomatic cases. Although this is still true, news media have recently reported that some children are developing a condition the CDC is calling multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) as a complication of COVID-19 infection that can damage the heart and other organs.

"We want to reassure families that this complication is very rare," said Roshni Mathew, MD, clinical assistant professor of infectious disease at Stanford Children's Health. Her team is closely monitoring reports about the disease as scientists around the world work to understand the new condition. "Even though this is rare, and we don't want parents to become alarmed, it's wise for them to know what to watch for," Mathew said.

Physicians in New York, London and elsewhere have described the symptoms of the new syndrome: persistent fever, a rash or changes in skin color, red eyes or conjunctivitis, abdominal pain, and swollen lymph nodes. If parents notice any of these symptoms, they should call their pediatrician for advice on next steps.

The blog also addresses the differences between this new entity linked to COVID-19 and Kawasaki disease, another pediatric inflammatory condition, of which there has been one reported case at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford.

"What we saw at Packard Children's Hospital was classic Kawasaki disease," Mathew said. "It appears that what they're seeing in New York has Kawasaki-like features but is more severe. Drawing these distinctions is tricky in a pandemic because we are learning as we go." Complete clinical descriptions of the children in New York have yet to be published, making it difficult for experts to know exactly how the cases compare, Mathew added.

