INFLCR Announces Partnership with Thomson Reuters to Expand Athletes Multi-Media Library

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INFLCR , the leading social media content delivery platform in sports today announced a new partnership with Reuters Sports Photography that will allow teams and athletes direct access to high-quality photographs to enhance their social media content and ultimately increase their followers.

The partnership will provide athletes direct access to high-quality, award winning photographs directly through the INFLCR app. Reuters Sports Photography covers sports all across the world ranging from cricket to basketball, and even esports. The partnership creates a new customer channel for Reuters by streamlining how teams and athletes license photography from Reuters covered events.

"The partnership between Reuters and INFLCR creates so many opportunities for athletes and storytellers worldwide to get personalized access to high quality photography," said INFLCR CEO Jim Cavale. "Our technology platform will continue to develop more opportunities to connect athletes with the best content sources to share their stories on social media, and Reuters' global photography network will help expand the scope of our service to more athletes than ever before."

"We're working with INFLCR to make it easier for athletes to tap into Reuters coverage of the exciting moments they create on the field," said Rob Schack, Vice President, Reuters Sports. "As athletes increasingly focus on building their own brands and directly engaging fans through social, we see them becoming a significant consumer of our services in the future. We're thrilled to work with INFLCR to start removing the friction from licensing our photos to help athletes and fans have more fun enjoying those moments."

INFLCR is a software platform for sports team properties to store, track and deliver photo and video content to their network of athletes, coaches, former athletes, and other brand ambassadors. Athletes and other influencers can access their personalized content in real-time via their INFLCR mobile app, where they can download and share specific content to their social media platforms. INFLCR was founded to empower athletes, coaches, and team brand ambassadors with the media content to engage teams' communities and build a stronger brand following. The company works with more than 500 collegiate and professional sports teams and provides content to over 15,000 athlete users.

