Inflectra and Itecor Announce Partnership

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflectra - a market leader in IT Software Lifecycle Management solutions announced that it signed a partnership agreement with Itecor Suisse SA. Inflectra's enterprise Program, Portfolio and Risk Management platform, SpiraPlan, will further strengthen the technical and advisory capabilities in the regulated sectors served by Itecor - an international consultancy leading the charge in digital transformation in banking and finance, governance, public sector and education in Switzerland and the EU.

Strengthening Existing Synergies

"We have been impressed not only with the Inflectra offerings but also the company philosophy and the team behind the software," says Helen Bally, Head of Quality Assurance and Testing. "We are looking forward to working with the Inflectra team in supporting our Quality Assurance and Testing customers in Switzerland."

Inflectra and Itecor's relationship dates back years. The two companies complement and strengthen each other's market offerings and have developed an integrated approach to serving their customers in Switzerland. The signing of the formal partnership agreement signals that the two companies anticipate a much closer alignment and stronger synergy in the strategic deployment of their combined solutions in the European market.

"We have known Itecor for some time, and are proud to finally make the partnership official. Because we are familiar with each other's philosophies and we work in complementary industries, the partnership is already off to a great start," says Adam Sandman, Director and Founder of Inflectra. "This partnership will be crucial as we expand into a more global market, and we look forward to collaborating our efforts with Itecor to provide the best possible service for our clientele."

About Inflectra Corporation

Founded in 2006, Inflectra is a market leader in software test management, test automation, application lifecycle management, and enterprise portfolio management space with its SpiraPlan, Rapise, and Kronodesk platforms. The company is headquartered in the USA but has offices in over 10 countries. Known globally for its legendary customer support, Inflectra makes turn-key solutions that address many challenges in software testing and QA, test automation, and product lifecycle management. Its methodology agnostic software tools are used in regulated industries where portfolio management, requirements traceability, release planning, resource management, document workflow, baselining, and enterprise risk analysis are required. The company uses a concurrent pricing model for all its tools with unlimited products, projects, sprints, tests, API calls, included in a single price. All Inflectra products have a 30-day free trial.

About Itecor

Itecor advises organizations in achieving their vision through digital transformation. They deliver high-performing IT services in the governance & service management space, building sound digital solutions and providing top-of-the-range quality assurance & testing methodologies. Itecor does all of this with an eye to the future, building long-term partnerships with their clients who come from a range of fields, including technology, banking and finance, consumer goods, public sector, and education.

Media Contact:

Thea Maisuradze

202-558-6885 x409

[email protected]

SOURCE Inflectra