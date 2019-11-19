Inflectra Awards Graduation Diplomas to Tech Students in Argentina

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflectra, a US-based software company will award diplomas in software testing to 150 low-income graduates of a coding program administered by the Buenos Aires City Government - in a formal ceremony on November 20 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In 2018, the Buenos Aires City Government (GCBA) and Codo o Codo partnered with Inflectra in a formal training program that teaches the fundamentals of software testing to high-school students from city's disadvantaged neighborhoods. The join program uses two of Inflectra's flagship software testing platforms - SpiraTest and Rapise to train students in agile software testing and test automation, respectively.

On November 20, 2019, the 150-strong cohort of 20-30 years old graduates of Codo o Codo will be awarded graduation certificates at the Government House of the City of Buenos Aires. After graduation, the majority of program graduates will discontinue their formal education to secure employment, thus making Inflectra's partnership with GCBA a key to program participants' success on the job market.

"It is an honor to support the students of Codo o Codo with Inflectra's software platforms. We hope to play a positive role in unlocking new and exciting professional opportunities for these young people as they make a key transition into adulthood and into the world of tech. We wish them success! On our part, Inflectra will continue to support Codo o Codo and GCBA in their work," said Adam Sandman, Technical Director of Inflectra.

Inflectra has traditionally supported educational institutions as part of its core value of inclusivity and expansion of employment opportunities. In line with the company's philosophy of fostering Harmony, Inflectra is promoting the idea of "second acts" i.e. helping people on the periphery of the labor market to find great jobs in tech. This has been achieved through adult internship programs, the transfer of tech know-how to universities worldwide, and by unleashing the potential of underemployed talent (stay-home parents, caretakers, recent immigrants, etc).

About SpiraTest

From tracking bugs on your first project, to managing requirements across a large program, SpiraTest has your back. Powerful, straightforward, and flexible–SpiraTest adapts to your needs. SpiraTest lets you create and run all of your tests from a single QA powerhouse.

About Rapise

Whether it's the web, mobile, desktop applications, APIs (REST and SOAP) Rapise helps you test it all. Using Rapise, anyone can create and change tests. It records your actions, then helps you edit them in Rapise visual framework - RVL. Rapise runs on a JavaScript-based engine and integrates with Selenium and Appium.

About Inflectra

Founded in 2006, Inflectra is a market leader in software test management, test automation and ALM space. The company is headquartered in the USA, with offices in 13 countries. Known globally for its legendary customer support, Inflectra makes turn-key solutions that seamlessly combine portfolio management, requirements traceability, release planning, resource management, document workflow and enterprise risk analysis.

