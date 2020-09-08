InflectraCon 2020 Agile, Testing and DevOps Conference Is Virtual and On-Demand

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflectra announced that its annual Agile Testing & DevOps Conference - InflectraCon™ 2020 will be offered as a fully virtual and "on-demand" experience on September 29 - October 2, 2020. Inflectra has fully embraced the virtual conferencing and is making InflectraCon™ 2020 on-demand - allowing all talks to stream for 24 hours on each of the four conference days.

InflectraCon 2020 is virtual and on demand

The move is intended to give the conference attendees the complete freedom to choose what to watch and when. Unlike the classic in-person conference, an on-demand conference setup eliminates a need for conference attendees to choose between various concurrent talks in the program. Furthermore, the Netflix-style on-demand streaming is democratizing access to knowledge and works for the tech community in virtually every time zone.

"Our biggest challenge with InflectraCon™ 2020 Virtual as a global conference was addressing the participation gap - whereby software testing enthusiasts can't attend world-class tech conferences because they live in the 'wrong' time zone. Emboldened by the recent digital transformation and the emergence of new ways of conferencing, Inflectra is bridging the participation gap by offering InflectraCon™ 2020 as an on-demand event, thus expanding its reach beyond the confounds of our time zone. Furthermore, in these uncertain times, we decided to offer Free Passes to everyone willing to learn from the fantastic speakers at InflectraCon™. All over the world, new ways of conferencing are being tested, and we too are charting our own unique path," said Adam Sandman, the CEO of Inflectra®.

During the four days, InflectraCon™ 2020 will host 40+ speakers across four thematic tracks covering: agile software testing, Quality Assurance, test automation, DevOps, AI, and more. The conference includes keynotes, workshops, expert talks, industry presentations, and certification courses spread across over 80 learning sessions.

In addition, InflectraCon™ 2020 will use the word-class Discord collaboration platform to bring the networking and "hallway conversations" aspect of conferences to the digital realm for the first time. "Discord has proven itself for real-time collaboration between gamers and students; we feel it is the perfect platform for a virtual conference," said Thea Maisuradze, the CMO of Inflectra®.

About InflectraCon

InflectraCon™ Virtual is Inflectra's Agile Testing & DevOps Conference. The conference offers a multi-track, four-day virtual experience focusing on software testing, agile methodologies, DevOps, and program management with Inflectra®'s platform. Learn more here: https://www.inflectracon.com/

About Inflectra®

Founded in 2006, Inflectra® is a market leader in software test management, test automation, application lifecycle management, and enterprise portfolio management space. The company is headquartered in the USA with offices in over ten countries. Known globally for its legendary customer support, Inflectra® makes turn-key solutions that are widely used in regulated industries where portfolio management, requirements traceability, release planning, resource management, document workflow, baselining, and enterprise risk analysis are required. The company uses a concurrent pricing model and offers a generous 30-day free trial.

Contact Person: Thea Maisuradze

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 202 558 6885

SOURCE Inflectra Corp