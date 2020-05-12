Inflectra's Agile Testing & DevOps Conference - InflectraCon™ - Goes Virtual

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflectra Corporation has announced that its global conference on Agile Software Testing & DevOps: InflectraCon™ will move forward as a fully virtual event on September 29 - October 2, 2020. The annual conference is a 4-day, multi-track event, bringing together world-class keynote speakers and cutting-edge tutorials for mastering Inflectra's software QA, test management, program management and test automation platforms.

InflectraCon will be virtual in 2020

"In 2020, InflectraCon™ is geared toward highlighting a particularly strong offering Inflectra has for the healthcare and biotech industries. Our systems support software testing, validation and compliance with HIPAA and FDA's 21 CFR Part 11 to ensure that, in the rush to provide lifesaving treatment for COVID-19, complex and shifting regulatory and public safety needs are effectively managed," said Adam Sandman, the Director of Technology at Inflectra.

Due to COVID 19, Inflectra chose to cancel the real-life InflectraCon™ 2020 event, originally planned to take place in the fall in the nation's capital. However, the company plans to harness the full power of digital conferencing platforms to deliver the most impactful InflectraCon™ yet. Indeed, with the move to virtual, InflectraCon™ 2020 can be delivered to Inflectra's massive user-base across the globe and can be accessed by those who would otherwise be unable to travel to the US to attend the conference.

About Inflectra

Founded in 2006, Inflectra is a market leader in software test management, test automation and application lifecycle management space. The company is headquartered in the USA with offices in over a dozen countries. Known globally for its legendary customer support, Inflectra makes turn-key solutions that address many challenges in software test management and QA, test automation and product lifecycle management. Its methodology agnostic software tools are used in many industries where portfolio management, requirements traceability, release planning, resource management, document workflow and enterprise risk analysis are required. The company uses a concurrent pricing model for all its tools with unlimited products, projects, sprints, tests, API calls, included in a single price. All Inflectra products have a 30-day free trial. www.inflectra.com

Contact Person: Adam Sandman

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 202 558 6885

SOURCE Inflectra Corporation

