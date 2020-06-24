Influenza Diagnostics Market by Test Type and End-user - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Influenza Diagnostics Market by Test Type {[Traditional (RIDT, Direct Fluorescent Antibody, Viral Culture, Serology), Molecular [RT-PCR, INAAT (NASBA, LAMP)]}, End User (Hospitals, Laboratories, Academics, Research Institutes) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth in the influenza diagnostics market is mainly attributed to the factors such as increasing prevalence of influenza, growing awareness for early detection using specific diagnostic tests, development of CLIA-waived POC molecular influenza tests, and shifting focus from centralized laboratories to decentralized point-of-care testing. In addition, advances in genomics and proteomics and emerging markets such as India, Brazil, China, and other countries provide significant growth opportunities for vendors present across the globe.



To provide efficient analysis, the publisher has segmented this market by test type (traditional diagnostic tests, molecular diagnostic tests), end user (hospital & clinical laboratories, diagnostic reference laboratories, academic/research institutes, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

Based on test type, the traditional diagnostic tests segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall influenza diagnostics market in 2020. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the wide use of rapid influenza diagnostics tests (RIDTs) due to its cost-effectiveness and ability to provide test results in 15- 30 minutes. In addition, the availability of advanced diagnostic immunoassay formats and increasing usage of miniaturized devices in influenza diagnostics are further stimulating the growth of this segment. However, the molecular diagnostic tests segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the diagnostic reference laboratories segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to their nature of supporting the diagnosis required in patient care as well as medical research. Moreover, owing to curtailed reimbursements for laboratory testing services, hospitals prefer to outsource their diagnostic testing services to the large commercial laboratories and eliminate associated operational expenses required for maintaining in-house labs, thereby driving the market.



An in-depth analysis of the geographic scenario of the influenza diagnostics market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America region is estimated to dominate the global influenza diagnostics market in 2020, followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific. The factors such as increasing incidence of influenza, higher adoption for technologically advanced diagnostic products, and increase in the research and development activities for influenza supported the largest share of the North America region in the influenza diagnostics market.



Scope of the Report:



Market by Test Type

Traditional Diagnostic Tests

Rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDTs

Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Tests

Viral Culture

Serological Assays

Molecular Diagnostic Tests

Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (INAAT)

Loop Mediated Isothermal Based Amplification Assays

Transcription Mediated Isothermal Based Amplification Assays

Other Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests

Other Molecular Diagnostic Tests

Market by End User

Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories

Diagnostic Reference Laboratories

Academic/Research Institutes

Others

Market by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



Japan



India



Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Assessment

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.1.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.1.3. Growth forecast

2.3.2. Market Share Analysis

2.4. Assumptions for the Study

2.5. Limitations for the Study



3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Global Prevalence of Influenza

4.2.2. Growing Awareness of Early Influenza Diagnosis

4.2.3. Development of CLIA-Waived POC Molecular Influenza Tests

4.2.4. Shift in Focus from Centralized Laboratories to Point-of-Care Testing Services

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Technical Requirements and Regulatory Process for High or Moderate Complexity Tests

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Advances in Genomics and Proteomics

4.4.2. Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Unfavorable and Inadequate Reimbursement Scenario

4.6. Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic



5. Global Influenza Diagnostics Market, by Test Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Traditional Diagnostic Tests

5.2.1. Rapid Influenza Diagnostics Test (RIDT)

5.2.2. Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Tests

5.2.3. Viral Culture

5.2.4. Serological Assays

5.3. Molecular Diagnostic Tests

5.3.1. Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR)

5.3.2. Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (INAAT)

5.3.2.1. Loop Mediated Isothermal Based Amplification Assays

5.3.2.2. Transcription Mediated Isothermal Based Amplification Assays

5.3.2.3. Nucleic Acid Sequence-Based Amplification Tests

5.3.2.4. Other Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Assays

5.3.3. Other Molecular Diagnostic Tests



6. Global Influenza Diagnostics Market, by End User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hospital & Clinical Laboratories

6.3. Diagnostic Reference Laboratories

6.4. Academic/Research Institutes

6.5. Other End Users



7. Global Influenza Diagnostics Market, by Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2. Canada

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. U.K.

7.3.4. Italy

7.3.5. Spain

7.3.6. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. Japan

7.4.3. India

7.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.6. Middle East & Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Key Growth Strategies

8.3. Competitive Benchmarking

8.4. Market Share Analysis (2019)

8.4.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

8.4.2. Quidel Corporation

8.4.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

8.4.4. Abbott Laboratories

8.4.5. Other Companies



9. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

9.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

9.2. Abbott Laboratories

9.3. Danaher Corporation

9.4. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

9.5. BioMrieux S.A.

9.6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

9.7. Becton, Dickinson and Company

9.8. Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

9.9. Quidel Corporation

9.10. Hologic, Inc.

9.11. Siemens Healthineers AG (Subsidiary of Siemens AG)

9.12. Luminex Corporation

9.13. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.

9.14. Altona Diagnostics GmbH

9.15. SA Scientific, Ltd.

9.16. Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC

9.17. CorisBioconcept SPRL

9.18. ELITech Group

9.19. Mast Group, Ltd.

9.20. Response Biomedical Corporation

9.21. Germaine Laboratories, Inc.



10. Appendix

10.1. Questionnaire

10.2. Available Customization



