Influenza Pipeline Looks Promising as 100+ Companies Working in the Domain, Assesses DelveInsight

The rapid spread of influenza virus worldwide is driving the demand for the development of efficient influenza vaccine. Increasing clinical trials for new product development by market players is going to propel the global influenza vaccine market. Major players include: Moderna, SAB Biotherapeutics, ENA Respiratory Pty Ltd, Codagenix, AlloVir, Osivax, CureVac AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Cocrystal Pharma Inc., Viriom and several others.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'Influenza Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline influenza therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the influenza pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Influenza Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's influenza pipeline report depicts a robust space with 100+ active players working to develop 110+ pipeline therapies for influenza treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for influenza treatment. Leading influenza companies such as Moderna, SAB Biotherapeutics, ENA Respiratory Pty Ltd, Codagenix, AlloVir, Osivax, CureVac AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Cocrystal Pharma Inc, Viriom, Emergent BioSolutions, Pfizer, Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Guangdong Raynovent Biotech Co., Ltd, FluGen Inc, BlueWillow Biologics, AVM Biotechnology LLC, Ansun Biopharma, Inc., Guangzhou Henovcom Bioscience, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., Emergex Vaccines, Vir Biotechnology, CSL Limited, Novavax, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Poolbeg Pharma, MYMETICS, CELLTRION INC., Avalia Immunotherapies, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Airway Therapeutics, Inc., PrEP Biopharm, Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., Medicago, Sanofi, Translate Bio, Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc., BiondVax Pharmaceuticals, Adagio Therapeutics, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Blue Water Vaccines, SINOVAC, PDS Biotechnology, Pneumagen, Abivax, Seqirus, ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies, Vivaldi Biosciences, Ethris, GC Biopharma, AIM ImmunoTech, Eyam Vaccines And Immunotherapeutics, SyneuRx, and others are evaluating novel antiviral influenza drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating novel antiviral influenza drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape. Key influenza pipeline therapies in various stages of development include mRNA-1010, SAB-176, INNA-051, CODA-VAX H1N1, DAS181, ALVR106, OVX836, VIR-2482, POLB 001, CD388, CT-P27, KD-404, AVA2300, CVSQIV, GSK3206641A, UniFlu, CC-42344, AV5080, mRNA-1073, UFluA, PF-07852352, GP681, ZSP1273, Sing2016, BW-1014, AVM0703, DAS181, HNC042, HEC116094, Adjuvanted Cell Culture Influenza Vaccine (aQIVc), NanoFlu, MT-8972, MT-7529, MT-2654, PrEP-001,GSK4382276A, mRNA Influenza Vaccine, LUNAR-FLU, M–001, Adintrevimab, PDS0202, Neumifil, Influenza vaccine, ETH47, GC3114A, and others.

and others. Add recent developments

In July 2022 , Emergex Vaccines Holding Limited through the development of fully synthetic CD8+ T cell Adaptive Vaccines, announced the manufacture of its universal/pandemic influenza vaccine, ready for Phase I clinical trials .

, Holding Limited through the development of fully synthetic CD8+ T cell Adaptive Vaccines, announced the manufacture of its universal/pandemic influenza vaccine, ready for . CureVac has dosed the first participant in a Phase I study of the modified influenza vaccine candidate FLU SV mRNA, developed in collaboration with GSK. The study follows the start of a Phase I study in February 2022 to evaluate an unmodified, multivalent influenza vaccine candidate, CVSQIV, at clinical sites in Panama . Data from both studies are expected to be reported as a combined data set.

has dosed the first participant in a Phase I study of the modified influenza vaccine candidate FLU SV mRNA, developed in collaboration with GSK. The study follows the start of a Phase I study in to evaluate an unmodified, multivalent influenza vaccine candidate, at clinical sites in . Data from both studies are expected to be reported as a combined data set. In June 2022 , Moderna, Inc. announced the first participants have been dosed in a Phase III study of the Company's seasonal influenza vaccine candidate (mRNA-1010) . The trial is expected to enroll approximately 6,000 adults in Southern Hemisphere countries. This Phase III randomized, observer-blind study is designed to evaluate the safety and immunological non-inferiority of mRNA-1010 to a licensed seasonal influenza vaccine in adults 18 years and older.

announced the first participants have been dosed in a Phase III study of the Company's seasonal . The trial is expected to enroll approximately 6,000 adults in Southern Hemisphere countries. This Phase III randomized, observer-blind study is designed to evaluate the safety and immunological non-inferiority of mRNA-1010 to a licensed seasonal influenza vaccine in adults 18 years and older. In April 2022 , Novavax, Inc. announced initial results from the Phase I/II clinical trial of its COVID-Influenza Combination Vaccine (CIC). The CIC combines Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine , NVX-CoV2373, and its quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate. The CIC trial demonstrated that formulating the combination vaccine is feasible, well-tolerated and immunogenic.

, announced initial results from the clinical trial of its COVID-Influenza Combination Vaccine (CIC). The CIC combines , NVX-CoV2373, and its quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate. The CIC trial demonstrated that formulating the combination vaccine is feasible, well-tolerated and immunogenic. In April 2022 , Osivax , announced the Phase IIa results for its broad-spectrum influenza vaccine candidate, OVX836, have been published under the title "Randomized, Double-Blind, Reference-Controlled, Phase IIa Study Evaluating the Immunogenicity and Safety of OVX836, A Nucleoprotein-Based Influenza Vaccine" in the journal Frontiers in Immunology. Developed using Osivax' proprietary self-assembling nanoparticle technology, OVX836 targets an internal nucleoprotein (NP), a highly conserved antigen that is less susceptible to the constant mutations of surface antigens of the influenza virus.

, , announced the results for its broad-spectrum influenza vaccine candidate, OVX836, have been published under the title "Randomized, Double-Blind, Reference-Controlled, Phase IIa Study Evaluating the Immunogenicity and Safety of OVX836, A Nucleoprotein-Based Influenza Vaccine" in the journal Frontiers in Immunology. Developed using Osivax' proprietary self-assembling nanoparticle technology, targets an internal nucleoprotein (NP), a highly conserved antigen that is less susceptible to the constant mutations of surface antigens of the influenza virus. BioNTech is collaborating with Pfizer to develop an influenza vaccine based on BioNTech's suite of mRNA platforms. In July 2022 , data were reported from the Phase II expansion study of BNT161 in subjects 65 years of age and older showing first evidence of substantial induction of strain specific CD4+ and CD8+ responses. The GMFR was higher compared to the control quadrivalent influenza vaccine for both CD4+ and CD8+ strain specific T cell responses. Based on these encouraging T cell responses and observed seroconversion, a Phase III study of the quadrivalent modified mRNA influenza vaccine is planned to initiate in the second half of 2022.

is with to develop an based on BioNTech's suite of mRNA platforms. In , data were reported from the expansion study of in subjects 65 years of age and older showing first evidence of substantial induction of strain specific CD4+ and CD8+ responses. The GMFR was higher compared to the control quadrivalent influenza vaccine for both CD4+ and CD8+ strain specific T cell responses. Based on these encouraging T cell responses and observed seroconversion, a study of the quadrivalent modified mRNA influenza vaccine is to initiate in the second half of 2022. In May 2022 , Blue Water Vaccines announced a collaboration with the multidisciplinary Center for R&D in Immunobiologics, an initiative of Instituto Butantan , for the development of BWV's universal influenza candidate, BWV-101, in Brazil . Butantan is the largest flu vaccine manufacturer in the Southern Hemisphere, with 100% of influenza vaccine doses used by the Brazilian Ministry of Health manufactured at Butantan.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in influenza treatment @ Influenza Pipeline Report

The influenza pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage influenza drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the influenza pipeline landscape.

Influenza Overview

Influenza, one of the most common infectious diseases, is a highly contagious airborne disease that appears as an acute febrile sickness with varying degrees of systemic symptoms ranging from mild fatigue to respiratory failure and death. Influenza causes enormous workday loss, human suffering, and fatality. Viral culture from nasopharyngeal or throat samples is the gold standard for influenza diagnosis.

At first, the influenza symptoms may appear to be a normal cold, with a runny nose, sneezing, and sore throat. However, colds normally develop gradually, whereas the flu frequently appears abruptly. Antiviral drugs are the sole influenza treatment option.

Find out more about influenza tests @ Influenza Medication

A snapshot of the Influenza Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA mRNA-1010 Moderna Phase III Immunostimulants Intramuscular AV5080 Viriom Phase III Neuraminidase inhibitor Oral ZSP1273 Guangdong Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical Phase III DNA-directed RNA polymerase inhibitor Oral GP-681 Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical Phase III Endonuclease inhibitor Oral SAB-176 SAB Biotherapeutics Phase II Immunostimulants Intravenous INNA-051 ENA Respiratory Pty Ltd Phase II Toll like receptor 2 agonists; Toll like receptor 6 agonists Intranasal OVX836 Osivax Phase II Immunostimulant Intramuscular mIRV Pfizer Phase I/II Immunostimulant Intramuscular mRNA-1030 Moderna Phase I/II Immunostimulant Intramuscular ALVR106 AlloVir Phase I/II Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Parenteral KD-404 KM Biologics Phase I/II Immunostimulants Subcutaneosu CODA-VAX H1N1 Codagenix Phase I Immunostimulants

GSK4382276A GlaxoSmithKline Phase I Immunostimulants Intramuscular CC-42344 Cocrystal Pharma Inc Phase I Influenza virus PB2 protein inhibitor Oral

Learn more about the novel and emerging influenza pipeline therapies @ Influenza Clinical Trials

Influenza Therapeutics Assessment

The influenza pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Influenza emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Influenza Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Inhalation, Intranasal, Parenteral, Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular

Inhalation, Intranasal, Parenteral, Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem cell, Vaccine

: Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem cell, Vaccine Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Immunostimulants, Toll like receptor 2 agonists, Toll like receptor 6 agonists, Immunologic cytotoxicity, T lymphocyte replacements, Influenza virus PB2 protein inhibitors, Endonuclease inhibitor, DNA-directed RNA polymerase inhibitor, Neuraminidase inhibitor, RNA synthesis inhibitor.

Immunostimulants, Toll like receptor 2 agonists, Toll like receptor 6 agonists, Immunologic cytotoxicity, T lymphocyte replacements, Influenza virus PB2 protein inhibitors, Endonuclease inhibitor, DNA-directed RNA polymerase inhibitor, Neuraminidase inhibitor, RNA synthesis inhibitor. Key Influenza Companies : Moderna, SAB Biotherapeutics, ENA Respiratory Pty Ltd, Codagenix, AlloVir, Osivax, CureVac AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Cocrystal Pharma Inc, Viriom, Emergent BioSolutions, Pfizer, Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Guangdong Raynovent Biotech Co., Ltd, FluGen Inc, BlueWillow Biologics, AVM Biotechnology LLC, Ansun Biopharma, Inc., Guangzhou Henovcom Bioscience, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., Emergex Vaccines, Vir Biotechnology, CSL Limited, Novavax, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Poolbeg Pharma, MYMETICS, CELLTRION INC., Avalia Immunotherapies, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Airway Therapeutics, Inc., PrEP Biopharm, Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., Medicago, Sanofi, Translate Bio, Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc., BiondVax Pharmaceuticals, Adagio Therapeutics, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Blue Water Vaccines, SINOVAC, PDS Biotechnology, Pneumagen, Abivax, Seqirus, ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies, Vivaldi Biosciences, Ethris, GC Biopharma, AIM ImmunoTech, Eyam Vaccines And Immunotherapeutics, SyneuRx, and others

: Moderna, SAB Biotherapeutics, ENA Respiratory Pty Ltd, Codagenix, AlloVir, Osivax, CureVac AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Cocrystal Pharma Inc, Viriom, Emergent BioSolutions, Pfizer, Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Guangdong Raynovent Biotech Co., Ltd, FluGen Inc, BlueWillow Biologics, AVM Biotechnology LLC, Ansun Biopharma, Inc., Guangzhou Henovcom Bioscience, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., Emergex Vaccines, Vir Biotechnology, CSL Limited, Novavax, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Poolbeg Pharma, MYMETICS, CELLTRION INC., Avalia Immunotherapies, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Airway Therapeutics, Inc., PrEP Biopharm, Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., Medicago, Sanofi, Translate Bio, Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc., BiondVax Pharmaceuticals, Adagio Therapeutics, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Blue Water Vaccines, SINOVAC, PDS Biotechnology, Pneumagen, Abivax, Seqirus, ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies, Vivaldi Biosciences, Ethris, GC Biopharma, AIM ImmunoTech, Eyam Vaccines And Immunotherapeutics, SyneuRx, and others Key Influenza Pipeline Therapies: mRNA-1010, SAB-176, INNA-051, CODA-VAX H1N1, DAS181, ALVR106, OVX836, VIR-2482, POLB 001, CD388, CT-P27, KD-404, AVA2300, CVSQIV, GSK3206641A, UniFlu, CC-42344, AV5080, mRNA-1073, UFluA, PF-07852352, GP681, ZSP1273, Sing2016, BW-1014, AVM0703, DAS181, HNC042, HEC116094, Adjuvanted Cell Culture Influenza Vaccine (aQIVc), NanoFlu, MT-8972, MT-7529, MT-2654, PrEP-001,GSK4382276A, mRNA Influenza Vaccine, LUNAR-FLU, M–001, Adintrevimab, PDS0202, Neumifil, Influenza vaccine, ETH47, GC3114A, and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for drugs for influenza treatment, visit @ Influenza Vaccine

Table of Contents

1. Influenza Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Influenza Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Influenza Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Influenza Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Influenza Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Influenza Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 mRNA-1010: Moderna 8. Influenza Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 SAB-176: SAB Biotherapeutics 9. Influenza Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 GSK4382276A: GlaxoSmithKline 10. Influenza Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Influenza Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Influenza Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the influenza pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Antiviral Influenza Drugs

Related Reports

Influenza A Infections Market

Influenza A Infections Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key influenza A infections companies including GlaxoSmithKline, Cocrystal Pharma Inc, Viriom, Emergent BioSolutions, among others.

Influenza A Infections Epidemiology Forecast

Influenza A Infections Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted influenza A infections epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Influenza A Infections Pipeline

Influenza A Infections Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key influenza A infections companies including GlaxoSmithKline, Cocrystal Pharma Inc, Viriom, Emergent BioSolutions, among others.

Influenza Virus B Infections Pipeline

Influenza Virus B Infections Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key influenza virus B infections companies, including AVM Biotechnology LLC, Ansun Biopharma, Inc., Guangzhou Henovcom Bioscience, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., among others.

Influenza A Virus H5N1 Subtype Pipeline

Influenza A Virus H5N1 Subtype Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key influenza A virus H5N1 subtype companies, including Vaxart, Aphios, Cocrystal Pharma, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Gene Therapy for Ocular Rare Disease Market | Congestive Heart Failure Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline | Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumors Market | India Healthcare Outlook Report | Psychosis Market | Dental Lasers Market | Primary Immune Deficiency Market I Dyslipidemia Market | Lateral Epicondylitis Disease Market | Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Global Messenger RNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Mucinous Cystic Neoplasms Market | Hot Flashes Market | Varicose Veins - Market | Hemostats Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Breast Pumps Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market | Retinoblastoma Market | Venous Stenosis Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Substance Abuse Market | Insulin Glargine Biosimilar Insight | Interspinous Spacers Market | Anti-hypertension Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

Connect with us at LinkedIn

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP