Influenzavirus B Infections - Pipeline Review, H1 2020
Apr 22, 2020, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Influenzavirus B Infections - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Pharmaceutical and Healthcare pipeline guide provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Influenzavirus B Infections (Infectious Disease), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.
The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases. It also reviews key players involved in therapeutic development for Influenzavirus B Infections and features dormant and discontinued projects.
The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 7, 10, 5, 2, 18 and 5 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase III, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 4, 1 and 1 molecules, respectively.
Influenzavirus B Infections (Infectious Disease) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Report Scope
- The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Influenzavirus B Infections (Infectious Disease).
- The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Influenzavirus B Infections (Infectious Disease) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.
- The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.
- The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Influenzavirus B Infections (Infectious Disease) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.
- The pipeline guide evaluates Influenzavirus B Infections (Infectious Disease) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.
- The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.
- The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Influenzavirus B Infections (Infectious Disease)
Reasons to Buy
- Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.
- Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
- Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Influenzavirus B Infections (Infectious Disease).
- Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.
- Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.
- Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it's most promising pipeline therapeutics.
- Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Influenzavirus B Infections (Infectious Disease) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.
- Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Influenzavirus B Infections - Overview
- Influenzavirus B Infections - Therapeutics Development
- Influenzavirus B Infections - Therapeutics Assessment
- Influenzavirus B Infections - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
- Influenzavirus B Infections - Drug Profiles
- Influenzavirus B Infections - Dormant Projects
- Influenzavirus B Infections - Discontinued Products
- Influenzavirus B Infections - Product Development Milestones
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie Inc
- Abhelix LLC
- Adimmune Corp
- Allergy Therapeutics Plc
- Ansun Biopharma Inc
- Aphios Corp
- AstraZeneca Plc
- AusBio Ltd
- Biotron Ltd
- BlueWillow Biologics Inc
- Cidara Therapeutics Inc
- Cocrystal Pharma Inc
- ContraFect Corp
- e-Therapeutics Plc
- Evotec SE
- Evrys Bio
- Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co Ltd
- GC Pharma
- Imutex Ltd
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
- iQur Ltd
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medicago Inc
- Novavax Inc
- Osivax SAS
- Park Active Molecules
- Romark Laboratories LC
- Sanofi Pasteur SA
- Sciogen Inc
- Seqirus Ltd
- Serum Institute of India Ltd
- Shanghai Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd
- Shionogi & Co Ltd
- Sinovac Biotech Ltd
- Therapeutic Systems Research Laboratories Inc
- UMN Pharma Inc
- Vacthera BioTech GmbH
- Ventaleon GmbH
- Viramatix Sdn Bhd
- Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/so4b53
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article