Infobip Appoints Nathalie Lerotic Pavlik as Human Resources Director

Infobip, global communication platform for businesses has appointed Nathalie Lerotic Pavlik as Human Resources Director. The recruitment of Mrs. Lerotic Pavlik is part of an instrumental, global recruitment effort in strengthening the company's technical talent base with as many as 250 developers and 250 engineers throughout 2019.

Mrs. Lerotic Pavlik brings a wealth of knowledge to Infobip. Prior to joining Infobip, she spent close to a decade working for Microsoft as Senior Regional Human Resources Manager.

Before her tenure at Microsoft, Nathalie worked as Regional Human Resources Manager at the energy company OMV. She also carries an entrepreneurial background leading her leadership and coaching consulting company.

"I am looking forward taking on the global position of Human Resources Director at Infobip working together to achieve its next phase of expansion and recruitment. I will channel my energy, motivation, and experience in attracting new talent and nurturing employee development as Infobip continues to deliver perpetual client success, loyalty, and superior customer experience," said Nathalie Lerotic Pavlik.

"I'd like to extend the warmest welcome to Nathalie Lerotic Pavlik. As we are building the Infobip Engineering Powerhouse, our recruitment efforts are imperative to our success. Mrs. Lerotic Pavlik holds extensive, global experience of Human Resources in the technology sector and I am confident that her background and leadership will bring great talent to our company," said Silvio Kutic CEO of Infobip.

Infobip's agile corporate culture allows for developers and engineers to gain global experience working on world-scale projects where individual product development is a reality and much encouraged.

"Developers and engineers will truly have the opportunity to make an impact in the world of global communications creating innovative solutions together with our customers including brands such as Uber, Viber, WhatsApp and many more. Where being part of disrupting the industry with innovative messaging solutions happens first-hand," concludes Silvio Kutic.

About Infobip

Infobip powers enterprises to deliver messages across any channel, any device, at any time and anywhere worldwide. Infobip's technology creates seamless mobile interactions between businesses and people as well as simplifying the integration of almost all communication capabilities. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to include 60 offices on six continents offering in-house developed messaging platform with the capacity to reach over six billion mobile devices in 190+ countries connected to over 800 telecom networks. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and aggregators.

