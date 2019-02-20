Infobip Brings Omnichannel Customer Engagement to Retailers at eTail West 2019

PALM SPRINGS, California, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobip, a global, cloud-based communications company for businesses and a leader in omnichannel engagement is showcasing how retailers and e-commerce companies can optimize customer experience using omnichannel communications strategies including channels such as Mobile App messaging, Email, Text, Voice, RCS, Chat Apps and more enabled on a single platform.

The ever-evolving way retailers communicate with its customers require the customer dialogue to be relevant and over the channel the customer prefers and trusts. At eTail West, on February 19-22nd, Infobip will showcase how impactful customer journeys build engagement, loyalty and ultimately increased customer satisfaction.

"Everyone in the retail industry is familiar with the fast pace of change when it comes to interaction with customers. Gone are the days when just one retailer had the product the customer was looking for. Retailers have to offer an optimal customer experience beyond product demands, where a personalized omnichannel communication approach is truly vital in building brand loyalty and return customers," said Aly Abji, Head of Sales at Infobip North America.

Whether its re-engaging a customer in completing an order through a Push notification over the store app, or utilizing the latest RCS technology allowing retailers to communicate impactfully with rich content, natively to customers Android phones- the use cases for each retailers' needs are many.

Costco, one of the world's largest chain membership warehouse brands has for example utilized chat apps for its customer dialogue. WhatsApp reaching 1.6 billion people in over 180 countries helps Costco communicate with its member customers using WhatsApp Business in Mexico and the UK, whereas in South Korea, Costco carries its customer dialogue over the chat app Kakao Talk.

"Costco is just one example of a retailer that utilizes Infobip's platform, where the use of chat apps varies widely depending on the region. With the power of one single platform, Costco can conveniently communicate customer dialogue globally on the chat app that is most impactful for each region and country," concludes Aly Abji.

At eTail West, Infobip will showcase live demos of RCS messaging, how a retailer can reduce cart abandonment for example, how brands can create customer care workflow while enabling two-way mobile messaging for customers and more.

On Thursday, Feb 21 at 2pm at Track D Aly Abji from Infobip will be holding a keynote speech for the Customer Engagement & Personalization track. On Thursday, Mr. Abji will also host two panel discussions during eTail West. Join him in:

Closing the Post-Purchase Communications Gap at 3pm PST at Track D

Overhauling Your Loyalty Program For Today's Digital Customer at 4:15 pm PST at Track D

