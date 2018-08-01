Infobip Showcases WhatsApp Business at Money 20/20 Helping Banks Engage with Customers Over the Most Widely Used Chat App on Earth

LAS VEGAS, October 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Infobip, a global communication platform for businesses will be showcasing its enablement of WhatsApp Business at Money 20/20 on October 21-24th in Las Vegas, allowing financial institutions, retailers and organizations enhancing relevant customer dialogue to the potential market of 1.6 billion users in 180 countries.

The advantages of utilizing WhatsApp Business are many. A financial institution can, for example, communicate personal account verification information, account statements, banking transaction alerts and payment reminders to name a few.

The dialogue is branded and relevant to the customer, helping to elevate card-holder loyalty and long-term confidence for the bank over WhatsApp, the chat app the customer already trusts and enjoys.

By introducing WhatsApp Business, Infobip enables enterprises to expand client and customer oriented dialogue. The opted-in customer communications include rich media content such as high-resolution images, text, file and document sharing amplifying the overall brand experience.

Infobip, with its 60 offices around the world, reaching 190 nations and over 65 percent of the world's mobile phones anticipates a shift in the digital landscape of mobile enterprise communications.

"The grand impact of WhatsApp Business will allow banks and financial institutions to communicate with their clients on the chat app they are already enjoying. Infobip is enabling this communication in an efficient, convenient way of supporting banks to scale their communications, grow brand loyalty and fuel engagement so vital in today's banking,'’ said Silvio Kutic, CEO of Infobip.

Infobip will showcase WhatsApp Business at booth K11.

About Infobip

Infobip powers enterprises to deliver messages across any channel, any device, at any time and anywhere worldwide. Infobip's technology creates seamless mobile interactions between businesses and people as well as simplifying the integration of almost all communication capabilities. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to include 60 offices on six continents offering in-house developed messaging platform with the capacity to reach over six billion mobile devices in 190+ countries connected to over 800 telecom networks. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and aggregators.

